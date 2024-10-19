Fact-Check: Viral Video Misleadingly Linked to Recent Chennai Floods!

A video showing students walking through flooded roads at Sathyabama University in Chennai has gone viral, with many claiming it depicts the aftermath of recent floods in October 2024. This claim gained traction amid reports of heavy rainfall affecting the region, leading to widespread disruptions.

Claim

The claim states that a video shows students navigating waterlogged roads at Sathyabama University due to floods that occurred in October 2024. This assertion is misleading as the video is not related to the recent flooding events.

Fact

The video in question is actually from December 2023, following Cyclone Michaung, which caused significant flooding in Chennai. This has been corroborated by multiple sources, including:

1. Factly

2. India Today

Conclusion

The fact check can be classified as Misleading Content. While the video depicts a real event, it misrepresents the timing and context by suggesting it relates to the current flooding situation in Chennai.