Fact Check

Fact Check: Video Of Police Wrecking Vehicles In Madhya Pradesh Shared As Incident From Uttar Pradesh

The Logical Indian Crew Madhya Pradesh

December 27th, 2019 / 5:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Image credit – NDTV

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police on Thursday posted a tweet for clarifying that the incident shown in a viral video where police personnel are seen to be vandalising a vehicle, is from Jabalpur and not from UP.

“The incident shown in the video is not related to UP Police, the video was recorded in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh (MP),” read the tweet.

Fact check

The Logical Indian looked at the video and called a number that is displayed on the signboard. 

The number belongs to Mohammad Ansari, who is a resident of Jabalpur. He said, “The incident took place on December 20, when a curfew was imposed in the area. The police vandalised our car and our house.” Speaking about filing a complaint with the Police, Ansari said a complaint has been filed, and the police have taken action. We all want peace.”

The Superintendent of Police (S.P.) Of Jabalpur, Amit Singh told The Logical Indian, “An officer of the rank of Additional S.P. has been asked to probe the matter. The District Collector has provided compensation for the vehicles that were wrecked. The mob also vandalised police vehicles.”

On the UP Police tweet, Singh said, “This is for the first time, I am hearing about UP Police vs MP Police. I don’t know why the UP Police tweeted that video. The UP Police should’ve also posted the videos of vandalism that occurred in UP — if their intention was to issue a clarification. There is no difference between the police of different states. The role of the police is to maintain law and order.”

Conclusion 

The video that has been floating around the internet is of the area that comes under the jurisdiction of Gohalpur Police station, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at [email protected]

Also Read: Now Norwegian Tourist Asked To Leave Country For Participating In Anti-Citizenship Act Rally

Contributors

Written by : Priyansh Verma (Intern)

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Fact Check: 7-Yr-Old News Video Of Russia Times On Islamic Party Claiming Sharia Law In Belgium Shared As New

Priyanka Gandhi Pulwama

Fact Check: No, Priyanka Gandhi Was Not Laughing At Press Conference Addressing Pulwama Incident

Police Officer Thrashed By BJP Councillor At A Restaurant, Incident Captured In CCTV Camera

Encounter Killings UP

UP: Police Kills Two In Encounter, Cops Invite Journalists To Film The Incident

Police Mock Drill Farmers

Fact Check: Video Of Jharkhand Police Mock Drill Shared As MP Police Firing At Farmers In Mandsaur

Babies Thrashed Choked

Fact Check: Video Of Babies From Saudi Arabia Being Slapped & Thrashed Shared As A Video From India

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Bengal BJP President Says NRC Required In The State, Challenges Mamata Banerjee On Implementation Of CAA

News

Karnataka: Specially-Abled Children Buried Neck-Deep In Sand To ‘Cure’ Them During Solar Eclipse

Environment

1900 Deaths, Over 3 Million Displaced In North India Due To Floods: Global Climate Report

News

Anti-CAA Protests: IIT-Kanpur Professor Finds Recital Of Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ Communal, Anti-Indian

News

Wikimedia Raises Concerns Over India’s New Data Bill, Calls It A Threat To Freedom Of Speech

My Social Responsibility

Voices Of Dissent In Pakistan: How A Theatre Group Is Questioning Religious Dogmas

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.