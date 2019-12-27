Fact Check: Video Of Police Wrecking Vehicles In Madhya Pradesh Shared As Incident From Uttar Pradesh
The Logical Indian Crew Madhya Pradesh
December 27th, 2019 / 5:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago
Image credit – NDTV
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police on Thursday posted a tweet for clarifying that the incident shown in a viral video where police personnel are seen to be vandalising a vehicle, is from Jabalpur and not from UP.
“The incident shown in the video is not related to UP Police, the video was recorded in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh (MP),” read the tweet.
वीडियो में दिखाई जा रही घटना @UPPolice से संबंधित नहीं है, यह जबलपुर मध्य प्रदेश का वीडियो है।#UPPAgainstFakeNews pic.twitter.com/7GBEYkTw2W
— UPPOLICE FACT CHECK (@UPPViralCheck) December 25, 2019
Fact check
The Logical Indian looked at the video and called a number that is displayed on the signboard.
The number belongs to Mohammad Ansari, who is a resident of Jabalpur. He said, “The incident took place on December 20, when a curfew was imposed in the area. The police vandalised our car and our house.” Speaking about filing a complaint with the Police, Ansari said a complaint has been filed, and the police have taken action. We all want peace.”
The Superintendent of Police (S.P.) Of Jabalpur, Amit Singh told The Logical Indian, “An officer of the rank of Additional S.P. has been asked to probe the matter. The District Collector has provided compensation for the vehicles that were wrecked. The mob also vandalised police vehicles.”
On the UP Police tweet, Singh said, “This is for the first time, I am hearing about UP Police vs MP Police. I don’t know why the UP Police tweeted that video. The UP Police should’ve also posted the videos of vandalism that occurred in UP — if their intention was to issue a clarification. There is no difference between the police of different states. The role of the police is to maintain law and order.”
Conclusion
The video that has been floating around the internet is of the area that comes under the jurisdiction of Gohalpur Police station, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.
Contributors
Written by : Priyansh Verma (Intern)
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh