Now Norwegian Tourist Asked To Leave Country For Participating In Anti-Citizenship Act Rally

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 27th, 2019 / 4:01 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Image Credit: India News, Patrika

A Norwegian tourist in Kochi has been asked about her involvement in a march organised in the city on Monday.

The incident comes days after a German student from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-Madras) was forced to leave the country on similar grounds.

Janne Mette-Johannson, a resident of Norway, was summoned to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kochi on Thursday and interrogated about her connection with an anti-CAA protest march in the city on Monday.

The Norwegian woman is visiting Kochi on a tourist visa. The FRRO has confirmed that the tourist was asked to leave the country for a visa violation, NDTV reported.

Janne’s Participation In Anti-CAA March

On Monday, Janne had participated in an anti-CAA protest in Kochi where hundreds of people, including writers, film producers, actors and directors, were also present.

Johannson reportedly said she had gone to a local police station in Kochi and told about her intention to participate in the rally and they gave her the permission. She later told a regional newspaper that “questioning session was really time-consuming and belittling.”

She took to Facebook to post pictures from the protest and wrote, “It started out from Gandhi Circle, Ernakulam and we marched with slogans and flags to Vasco Da Gama Square Cochin while the protesters were singing and chanting and with their fists up. The People’s Long March was very well organised”.

#UnitedNotAlone#BoycottNRC#RejectCAAThis afternoon I participated in a protest march ; People’s Long March.It started…

Janne-Mette Johansson ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಸೋಮವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 23, 2019

“During these 12 km, there were two places we got water with salt and sugar, we also had orange juice. No riots, just people determined, to raise a voice, saying what has to be said. The police were helpful during this protest march (sic),” her Facebook post read.

The incident came to light after some of her friends in Lucknow and Delhi alerted journalists in Kochi.

In her Facebook post from Friday, Janne wrote: “I will not be posting more on FB during my travelling in beautiful India. I thank you all for having followed me on my journey. But now time to be private. I also want you all to know that I am alright. Still in Cochin, but when I know the time is right for me, I will be on my way to Delhi. Just informing you, so you don’t worry. I thank you all. Goodbye, my friends!”

To my friends #HereThereAndEverywhereI will not be posting more on FB during my travelling in beautiful India.I thank…

Janne-Mette Johansson ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಗುರುವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 26, 2019

The 74-year-old tourist has been a frequent visitor of India since 2014. Her visa expires in March 2020.

German Student Asked To Leave

On Monday, Jakob Lindenthal, a German student from IIT Madras, was asked to leave the country by the immigration department for attending an anti-CAA protest.

Jacob was a student in the Physics Department of IIT Madras as a student on an exchange programme.

He was photographed holding up a placard that read, “1933-1945 We have been there,” an indirect reference to Germany under Hitler’s Nazi regime.

His deportation drew criticism of citizens who expressed their anger on social media. Congress leader P. Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor said he deserved India’s gratitude for reminding it of “a dark chapter in the world’s history”.

Also Read: ‘They Are Misleading People’: Zee Media Employee Resigns Over Channel’s Coverage Of Jamia Protest

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

