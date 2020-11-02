Fact Check

Fact Check: Snaps From Kashi Vishwanath Temple Shared As Construction Site Of Ayodhya Ram Temple

Images of the main complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple under construction rife on social media with claims of belonging to Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Site.

Yusha Rahman (Fact-Checker) 
2 Nov 2020
A photo claiming to be the picture from the construction site of Ram Mandir, Ayodhya is being widely shared across social media platform.

Twitter user Dr Kajal Pandit shared the photo with the caption, "अयोध्या प्रभु श्री राम जी की मंदिर निर्माण का पहला तस्वीर है। जिन को देखकर ख़ुशी हुई, तो एक बार सच्चे दिल से "जय श्री राम" बोल दे।" (Translates as, 'First picture of Lord Rama Ji's temple construction in Ayodhya. Those who are happy to see this, then with a sincere heart, say "Jai Shri Ram".')

The photo has also gone viral on Facebook.


Facebook page, Voice of New Bihar also shared the post on their page.

Claim:

The photo that has gone viral is of the construction site of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the image was tweeted by All India Radio News. The image was shared with the caption, "Under construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi."

The same photo was also published in an article by India TV. The article spoke about the construction work going on in Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Benaras, a dream project of PM Narendra Modi.


Hindustan Times also published the same photo having the description, 'The main complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple under construction'. Twitter handle of 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', a trust set up for the construction and management of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya by the Government of India, shared the photos of the construction site of Ayodhya temple on October 9 2020.

The photos were shared with the caption, "The work of shifting the carved stones from the workshop to the Mandir premises has started. The stones will be used in the construction of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir."

According to a report by Boom, Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said that the construction of the temple is going on and till now the only foundation has been dug up.

