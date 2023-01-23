Does This Viral Video Show Bilawal Bhutto Grooving To Song 'Besharam Rang'? No, Viral Claim Is False

Amid the economic crisis in Pakistan, a video of a man dancing to the music track of the film 'Pathaan' is doing round on social media. In this viral video, a man and woman can be seen grooving to the song "Besharm Rang." While sharing this video, social media users claimed that the man in the viral video is Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Tarek Fatah, a columnist associated with the Toronto Sun, shared the video and wrote, "Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal @BBhuttoZardari doing what he does best". He later deleted his tweet. Below you can see the screenshot of the viral video.

Journalist and Founder of The New Indian shared this video and wrote, "Come meet this worthy son of former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto - who was assassinated by a suicide bomber and in a gunfight. It is worth noting that some people of this country talk with guns and some with these flexible dance skills - both are dangerous".

आइए मिलिए एक बार पूर्व पाकिस्तान प्रधान मंत्री बेनज़ीर भुट्टो — जिन्हें आत्मघाती बम और गोलीबारी से मार कर हत्या कर दी थी — के इस लायक़ बेटे से ।



गौर तलब है की इस मुल्क के कुछ मियाँ बंदूको से बात करते है तो कुछ इन लचकीले नाच की कलाओं से — दोनो ही ख़तरनाकhttps://t.co/UIfBLFKCNB — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) January 21, 2023

A Facebook user wrote, "Another reason why Islamic Republic of Pakistan must sink further. At a time Pakistan is marred by deepening food crisis and widespread food riots, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto was seen dancing to the tune of Besharam Rang."

This is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Bilawal Bhutto dancing to the song "Besharm Rang".

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The man in the viral video is Mehroz Baig, a student at Iqra University, Karachi, Pakistan.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully and found a ticker of i.g. Cyed.Haider. Taking a hint from it, we did a profile search and came across the viral video on a Facebook page named Syed Tweets. The bio of the page mentioned that it manages the Insta page with i.g. Cyed.Haider name. In the comment section, a user has written that the woman in the viral video is actress Inaya Khan.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and came across the extended version of the viral video shared by Inaya Khan on her official Instagram handle. It was uploaded on January 12. The description of the video reads, "Besharam Rang dance Partner @mehrozbaigofficial." She also tagged mehrozbaigofficial in her video.

We the found the same viral video on Mehroz Baig's Insta account as well. On his profile, several dance videos of him and Inaya can be seen.

We tried to contact Mehroz Baig through Instagram. We will update this story once we get a reply from him. Meanwhile, the news website AajTak also contacted Mehroz regarding the viral video. He told AajTak that the person dancing in the video is indeed him. He said, "This video was shot on the occasion of Inaya Khan's sister's wedding. This marriage took place on January 8 at the 'Sunset Club' in Karachi." He further told that he is a 25-year-old resident of Karachi and a student of Media Studies at Iqra University.

It is evident from our investigation that the man in the viral video is Mehroz Baig, a student at Iqra University, Karachi, Pakistan and not Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Hence, the viral claim is false.

