Fact Check: Photoshopped Image Of Petrol Bill Asking Not To Vote For PM Modi Goes Viral

Posts on Facebook and Twitter purportedly showing an image of a bill by an 'HPL' dealer named Sai Balaji Petroleum, Mumbai's Vikhroli, are viral. The bill has been dated 4/10/2018, and the last sentence on it reads, "If you want to reduce the petrol price, don't vote for Modi again".

This image is being shared after the petrol prices shot up and even passed the 100 Rs mark in India's many cities.

The image is being shared with a caption that says, "Don't vote for Modi."



The post has been archived here.





The post has been archived here.

The same image of the bill was shared by social media users in 2018 and November 2020 also.



Claim:

A petrol pump in Mumbai blames the Modi government and prints against voting them.

Fact Check:

The image of the bill attached in the post is photoshopped.

On doing a Google search for the petrol pump's exact address, we discovered that there is no such petrol pump named after Sai Balaji Petroleum by HPL dealer in Vikhroli, West Mumbai. India has a petroleum company named Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, which is HPCL and not HPL.

In 2018, HPCL had tweeted about the same dismissing the claim.

On observing the bill, there can be seen a lot of discrepancies on it. The size of the font of the date, time and bill number does not match precisely.



HPCL also took to Twitter to clear out the air about these claims. The tweet included a comparison between their original bill and the edited bill, saying, "Bill in question is a fake bill which has nothing to do with HPCL. The fake bill has a Company name given as "HPL" and has been floating in digital medium since long, with malafide intentions. Real bill format by HPCL is attached for reference."

This image went viral in 2018 as well. SMHoaxSlayer had debunked this news. They found the original piece of the bill used in the post on Goldmine Electrosystems Pvt Ltd's website. It is a Maharashtra-based manufacturer and seller of handheld billing machines. The sample bill matches the edited bill except for the few discrepancies which were listed out earlier.

The comparison below shows the fake (left) and the real sample bill (right). The highlighted parts show where the editing has been done on the real bill. Source- Facebook and SMHoaxSlayer

Therefore, the bill shared on social media is fake as the text against voting for PM Modi is edited on it and the petrol pump does not exist.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.



Also Read: Fact Check: Media Outlets Falsely Claims That Kashmiri Journalist Baba Umar Has Links With ISI and Pieter Friedrich