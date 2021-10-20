Namaaz Timetable Placed In Durga Puja Pandal In West Bengal? No, Viral Picture Is From Bangladesh

A photo of the Durga Puja pandal is going viral on social media. In the viral photo, along with the idols of Maa Durga, timings of prayers (Namaaz) can be seen written on a board inside a Durga Puja pandal. While sharing this image, it is being claimed that the viral photo is from West Bengal, where time table of Namaaz was mentioned.

While sharing this image on Twitter, a user wrote caption in Hindi that reads, "भद्रलोक बंगाल के दुर्गा पंडाल में आपका स्वागत है जिसमे खुद भद्रलोक हिंदुओ ने लिख रखा है की इस इस समय के बीच आपको मंत्र नही पढ़ना है भजन नही गाना है| न पूजा नही करना है.क्योकि उस समय नमाज का समय होता.वे अभी सिर्फ 30% है 40% होने पर पूजा खत्म ओर 50% होने पर हिन्दू खत्म."

[English Translation: Welcome to Durga Pandal of Bhadralok Bengal, in which Bhadralok Hindus themselves have written that during these times you do not have to recite mantras, do not sing bhajans. No worship is to be done. Because at that time, Namaaz is scheduled. They are only 30% now after 40% worship ends and 50% ends Hindu.]

Claim:

Namaaz time table was put in a Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

We observed the timetable carefully; at the bottom of the banner, it is written in Bengali "উত্তরা সার্বজনীন পূজা কমিটি" which reads in English "Uttara Sarbojonin Puja Committee". Taking this as a hint, we did a keyword search related to the Namaaz timetable and found this image in a report on a Bangladeshi website named Daily Frontier News dated 14 October 2021. The report's title reads in English, "Schedule of five days prayers in front of the puja mandapa in Uttara". According to the report, this picture is of a Durga Puja pandal in Sector 11, Uttara, Bangladesh's capital Dhaka. A five-time prayer timetable was hung in front of the puja pavilion in Sector 11 of Uttara, capital Dhaka so that nobody would play the songs during the prayers. Uttara Lok Puja Samiti said, "We put this for the people of the Hindu community, who do not know when Muslims call for prayers, so this is our extraordinary initiative."

We found a Facebook live video of the same pandal posted by a Bangladeshi page. Below you can see the comparison:





Our investigation shows that the viral image of the Namaaz timetable is from the Durga Puja pandal of Sector 11, Uttara, Bangladesh. Thus the viral claim is false.

