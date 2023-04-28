Does This Video Show Diljit Dosanjh Disrespect The Indian Flag At Coachella? No, Viral Video Is Misleading
Writer: Jakir Hassan (Producer)
A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.
India, 28 April 2023 9:40 AM GMT
Editor : Bharat Nayak |
As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.
While sharing a video, people on social media claimed that Diljit Dosanjh disrespected the Indian national flag during his performance. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim.
A video showing Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh interacting with the attendees of the Coachella music festival in California, United States, is going viral across social media with the claim that he disrespected the Indian national flag during his performance.
Claim:
In the viral video, Dosanjh talks in Punjabi while referring to a girl in the audience holding the Indian national flag. The Punjabi singer, can be heard saying in Punjabi, “Music belongs to everyone, not one country"
The viral video is shared by user PunFact with the claim, “Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving Indian flag during a music performance in America. He said "Don't spread hate, music belongs to everyone, not one country" @diljitdosanjh Do you have no respect for Indian tricolor?”
Twitter user Mr Sinha also shared the video with a similar claim.
Journalist Abhijit Majumder shared the video demanding to block Diljit’s entry into India.
Fact Check:
We searched across Twitter with keywords such as ‘Diljit Dosanjh’ and ‘Punjabi’ and came across a video posted by user ‘Jas Oberoi’ on April 25, 2023. Oberoi notes that at Coachella, Dosanjh made a point to spread harmony & brotherhood, and dedicated his performance to Punjab & India.
He wrote, “Anti-Sikh handles are spreading falsehoods & hatred against him by misrepresenting his comments. HE DID NOT ASK the girl to take down the Indian flag”.
We also came across a video by Manjinder Singh Sirsa uploaded on April 25, 2023. Sirsa quote-tweeted the viral tweet by Twitter user ‘Pun Fact’. The video is captioned, “It would be better if @pun_fact starts posting complete video. Diljit Dosanjh dedicated this concert to India and Punjab. He said “eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha. It’s shameful that some handles are creating a negative agenda and spreading hatred.”
Here is what Diljit Dosanjh can be heard saying in Punjabi in the video:
Eh mere Punjabi bhai- bhraawan liye, (This is for my Punjabi brothers and sisters) Mere desh da jhanda leke khadi hai kudi, (here, a girl has brought my country’s flag) Eh mere desh liye, (This is dedicated to my nation) Negativity toh bacho, music saareyan da saanjha. (Stay away from negativity; music belongs to all of us) Hanji Veere thuada bhi hai (This music is also yours).
We also came across a report by The Times of India titled, ‘Did Diljit Dosanjh disrespect Indian flag at Coachella? Singer claps back at trolls’ published on April 27, 2023. In the video, Dosanjih's interaction with the audience can be heard. The translation from Punjabi to English reads, "All this is for my Punjabi brothers and sisters. That girl there is holding the flag of my country. This (event) is also for my country. Music is for all of us, it does not belong to a single person. Please avoid negativity. Yes, brother, it is yours too."
Dosanjih also tweeted on April 25, 2023, dismissing the viral claim that he insulted the national flag. The tweet when translated from Punjabi reads, "Don't spread fake news and negativity. I said this is my country's flag, this is for my country. This means that this performance is for my country. If you don't know Punjabi, then Google it, friend. As Coachella is a big music festival, people from all countries come there and music is shared by all."
Conclusion:
A viral clip of Diljit Dosanjh’s performance at Coachella is viral with the claim that he disrespected the Tricolour and objected to a girl waving the Indian flag at his concert. However, he dedicated his performance to the country. Dosanjh advised the audience to stay away from ‘negativity’ and ‘fake news’. Thus, the viral clip is misleading.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.
Also Read: No, Indian Oil Did Not Issue Any Warning Of Fuel Tank Exploding In Summer