Does This Video Show Diljit Dosanjh Disrespect The Indian Flag At Coachella? No, Viral Video Is Misleading

A video showing Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh interacting with the attendees of the Coachella music festival in California, United States, is going viral across social media with the claim that he disrespected the Indian national flag during his performance.

Claim:

In the viral video, Dosanjh talks in Punjabi while referring to a girl in the audience holding the Indian national flag. The Punjabi singer, can be heard saying in Punjabi, “Music belongs to everyone, not one country"



The viral video is shared by user PunFact with the claim, “Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving Indian flag during a music performance in America. He said "Don't spread hate, music belongs to everyone, not one country" @diljitdosanjh Do you have no respect for Indian tricolor?”

Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving Indian flag during a music performance in America. He said "Don't spread hate, music belongs to everyone, not one country" @diljitdosanjh Do you have no respect for Indian tricolor?#diljit #tricolor #indianflag pic.twitter.com/2ODxwagP6K — PunFact (@pun_fact) April 25, 2023

Twitter user Mr Sinha also shared the video with a similar claim.

So @diljitdosanjh objects when someone waves Indian tricolour during one of his concert in US.



Which passport he’s carrying? Republic of KhaIistan?



Shame one those Indians who listen to such 2rs artists..

pic.twitter.com/Z8QxFvY9JU — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) April 25, 2023

Journalist Abhijit Majumder shared the video demanding to block Diljit’s entry into India.

Foreign office should quietly block his entry to India. Also, there are ways to hurt his business, establishments etc. Too long has this Khalistani puppet got away with anti-India activities. https://t.co/QqzSOIucRu — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) April 25, 2023

Fact Check:

We searched across Twitter with keywords such as ‘Diljit Dosanjh’ and ‘Punjabi’ and came across a video posted by user ‘Jas Oberoi’ on April 25, 2023. Oberoi notes that at Coachella, Dosanjh made a point to spread harmony & brotherhood, and dedicated his performance to Punjab & India.

He wrote, “Anti-Sikh handles are spreading falsehoods & hatred against him by misrepresenting his comments. HE DID NOT ASK the girl to take down the Indian flag”.

At Coachella, @diljitdosanjh made a point to spread harmony & brotherhood. At the end of the concert, he dedicated his performance to Punjab & India.



He said, “eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho,… pic.twitter.com/zQAiAz0LA1 — Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) April 25, 2023

We also came across a video by Manjinder Singh Sirsa uploaded on April 25, 2023. Sirsa quote-tweeted the viral tweet by Twitter user ‘Pun Fact’. The video is captioned, “It would be better if @pun_fact starts posting complete video. Diljit Dosanjh dedicated this concert to India and Punjab. He said “eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha. It’s shameful that some handles are creating a negative agenda and spreading hatred.”

It would be better if @pun_fact starts posting complete video.@diljitdosanjh dedicated this concert to India and Punjab.

He said “eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha”… https://t.co/afKl3xcGyS pic.twitter.com/p1mVnRw6BH — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 25, 2023

Here is what Diljit Dosanjh can be heard saying in Punjabi in the video:

Eh mere Punjabi bhai- bhraawan liye, (This is for my Punjabi brothers and sisters) Mere desh da jhanda leke khadi hai kudi, (here, a girl has brought my country’s flag) Eh mere desh liye, (This is dedicated to my nation) Negativity toh bacho, music saareyan da saanjha. (Stay away from negativity; music belongs to all of us) Hanji Veere thuada bhi hai (This music is also yours).

We also came across a report by The Times of India titled, ‘Did Diljit Dosanjh disrespect Indian flag at Coachella? Singer claps back at trolls’ published on April 27, 2023. In the video, Dosanjih's interaction with the audience can be heard. The translation from Punjabi to English reads, "All this is for my Punjabi brothers and sisters. That girl there is holding the flag of my country. This (event) is also for my country. Music is for all of us, it does not belong to a single person. Please avoid negativity. Yes, brother, it is yours too."

Dosanjih also tweeted on April 25, 2023, dismissing the viral claim that he insulted the national flag. The tweet when translated from Punjabi reads, "Don't spread fake news and negativity. I said this is my country's flag, this is for my country. This means that this performance is for my country. If you don't know Punjabi, then Google it, friend. As Coachella is a big music festival, people from all countries come there and music is shared by all."





DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY ❌



Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai 🇮🇳 Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai

Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar…



Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s… — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 25, 2023

Conclusion:

A viral clip of Diljit Dosanjh’s performance at Coachella is viral with the claim that he disrespected the Tricolour and objected to a girl waving the Indian flag at his concert. However, he dedicated his performance to the country. Dosanjh advised the audience to stay away from ‘negativity’ and ‘fake news’. Thus, the viral clip is misleading.

