All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Did Telangana BJP Leader T. Raja Singhs Nephew Convert To Islam? No, Video Is Misleading

Credit: Facebook/FirozPathan , Facebook/Drx Sartaj Sheikh

Fact Check

Did Telangana BJP Leader T. Raja Singh's Nephew Convert To Islam? No, Video Is Misleading

Shivam Singh

Writer: Shivam Singh  (Remote Intern) 

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Remote Intern

He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.

See article by Shivam Singh

Telangana,  19 Sep 2022 3:40 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Remote Intern

He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.

See article by Shivam Singh

In the viral video, two men are speaking. One of the men is heard declaring that he has embraced Islam and that he is Shiva Singh, Raja Singh's nephew.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video bearing the NRQ News logo is making the rounds on social media, purporting to show the nephew of Telangana BJP leader T. Raja Singh converting to Islam.

Claim :

A woman identified as Syeda Naheeda Quadri is heard in the video saying that a video making a significant claim about Raja Singh is making its rounds on social media. She describes the assertion, saying that Shiva Singh, Raja Singh's nephew, has embraced Islam. She continues by saying that Shiva Singh is now known as Mohammad Siddique.

A chat between two men is also shown on the video. One of the males may be overheard claiming to be Shiva Singh, Raja Singh's nephew, and that he has converted to Islam.

The video has gained popularity as a result of Raja Singh, a BJP member from Hyderabad's Goshamahal neighbourhood, being detained by local police on August 25 for the second time following his release on bail for making derogatory comments against the Prophet Mohammed. The court's bail restrictions had been broken by the MLA. Singh has also been expelled from the BJP.

A facebook user named, "Drx Sartaj Sheikh" shared this video with the caption, " गुस्सताख़े रसूल हैदराबाद गौशामहल विधायक टी राजा सिंह के सगे भांजे शिवा सिंह नें इस्लाम कूबूल किया ! अल्लाह हर चीज़ पे क़ादिर है! "

[English Translation: Angry Rasool of Hyderabad Gaushamahal MLA T Raja Singh Real nephew Shiva Singh accepted Islam! Allah is capable of everything! ]

गुस्सताख़े रसूल हैदराबाद गौशामहल विधायक टी राजा सिंह के सगे भांजे शिवा सिंह नें इस्लाम कूबूल किया! अल्लाह हर चीज़ पे क़ादिर है!

Posted by Drx Sartaj Sheikh on Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Another facebook user named, "Firoz Pathan" shared this video with the caption, " गुस्सताख़े रसूल हैदराबाद गौशामहल विधायक टी राजा सिंह के सगे भांजे शिवा सिंह नें इस्लाम कूबूल किया ! अल्लाह हर चीज़ पे क़ादिर है! "

[English Translation: Angry Rasool of Hyderabad Gaushamahal MLA T Raja Singh Real nephew Shiva Singh accepted Islam! Allah is capable of everything! ]

गुस्सताख़े रसूल हैदराबाद गौशामहल विधायक टी राजा सिंह के सगे भांजे शिवा सिंह नें इस्लाम कूबूल किया! अल्लाह हर चीज़ पे क़ादिर है!

Posted by Firoz Pathan on Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Furthermore, another facebook user named, "Azeem AIMIM " shared this video with the caption, "हैदराबाद के हिंदूवादी विधायक टी राजा सिंह के सगे भांजे शिवा सिंह ने इस्लाम कबूल किया। Aimim- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen"

[English Translation:Shiva, nephew of Hyderabad's Hindutva MLA T Raja Singh converted to Islam. Aimim - All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen]

हैदराबाद के हिंदूवादी विधायक टी राजा सिंह के सगे भांजे शिवा सिंह ने इस्लाम कबूल किया। Aimim- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Posted by Azeem AIMIM on Monday, 12 September 2022

Fact Check:

We conducted a keyword search and discovered a piece that appeared in The Hindu on September 7. According to The Hindu, the man who in the viral video claimed to be Raja Singh's nephew has been arrested.


The cybercrime police opened an investigation on September 7 in response to a complaint made by P. Sunil Singh, who claimed to be Singh's nephew and a resident of Karwan. The complaint was made in violation of sections 153(A) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Esa Misri and Mohammad Siddiqui are the two guys talking in the video, according to the complainant, who is quoted in the FIR.

We also discovered a tweet from the verified account of the Hyderabad city police describing the popular video as provocative and phoney. The tweet also includes a video in which Esa Misri, one of the men, claims to have been misled and Md. Siddiqui acknowledges lying about his conversion to Islam and his relationship to Raja Singh.

It is evident that the claims made in the viral video are false.




If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Didn't Pay Tribute To Swami Vivekanand Before Bharat Jodo Yatra? No, Smriti Irani's Claim Is False!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shivam Singh
T.Raja Singh 
islam 
Convert 
Nephew 

Must Reads

Did Telangana BJP Leader T. Raja Singh's Nephew Convert To Islam? No, Video Is Misleading
Specially Painted Aircraft Carried 8 Cheetahs From Namibia To India? No, Viral Photo Isn't Of Indian Flight
Netizens Shared Scripted Video Of 'Maulvi' Dragging Unconscious Woman With False Communal Claim
Self-Help Group Campaigns To Have At Least One Woman From Every Rural Household, Says PM Modi
Similar Posts
Specially Painted Aircraft Carried 8 Cheetahs From Namibia To India? No, Viral Photo Isnt Of Indian Flight
Fact Check

Specially Painted Aircraft Carried 8 Cheetahs From Namibia To India? No, Viral Photo Isn't Of Indian...

Jakir Hassan
Netizens Shared Scripted Video Of Maulvi Dragging Unconscious Woman With False Communal Claim
Fact Check

Netizens Shared Scripted Video Of 'Maulvi' Dragging Unconscious Woman With False Communal Claim

Jakir Hassan
Fake Tweet About Brahmastra Cast Donating Funds For Pak Floods Goes Viral With Misleading Claims
Fact Check

Fake Tweet About Brahmastra Cast Donating Funds For Pak Floods Goes Viral With Misleading Claims

Shivam Singh
This Viral Video Showing Woman Snatching Mobile Phone At Metro Station Is Scripted!
Fact Check

This Viral Video Showing Woman Snatching Mobile Phone At Metro Station Is Scripted!

Jakir Hassan
BJP Leaders, Media Outlets Make Misleading Claims About Congress Reintroducing St. George Cross In Indian Navy Flag
Fact Check

BJP Leaders, Media Outlets Make Misleading Claims About Congress Reintroducing St. George Cross In...

Jakir Hassan

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X