Did Telangana BJP Leader T. Raja Singh's Nephew Convert To Islam? No, Video Is Misleading

A video bearing the NRQ News logo is making the rounds on social media, purporting to show the nephew of Telangana BJP leader T. Raja Singh converting to Islam.

A woman identified as Syeda Naheeda Quadri is heard in the video saying that a video making a significant claim about Raja Singh is making its rounds on social media. She describes the assertion, saying that Shiva Singh, Raja Singh's nephew, has embraced Islam. She continues by saying that Shiva Singh is now known as Mohammad Siddique.

A chat between two men is also shown on the video. One of the males may be overheard claiming to be Shiva Singh, Raja Singh's nephew, and that he has converted to Islam.



The video has gained popularity as a result of Raja Singh, a BJP member from Hyderabad's Goshamahal neighbourhood, being detained by local police on August 25 for the second time following his release on bail for making derogatory comments against the Prophet Mohammed. The court's bail restrictions had been broken by the MLA. Singh has also been expelled from the BJP.

A facebook user named, "Drx Sartaj Sheikh" shared this video with the caption, " गुस्सताख़े रसूल हैदराबाद गौशामहल विधायक टी राजा सिंह के सगे भांजे शिवा सिंह नें इस्लाम कूबूल किया ! अल्लाह हर चीज़ पे क़ादिर है! "

[English Translation: Angry Rasool of Hyderabad Gaushamahal MLA T Raja Singh Real nephew Shiva Singh accepted Islam! Allah is capable of everything! ]

Furthermore, another facebook user named, "Azeem AIMIM " shared this video with the caption, "हैदराबाद के हिंदूवादी विधायक टी राजा सिंह के सगे भांजे शिवा सिंह ने इस्लाम कबूल किया। Aimim- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen"

[English Translation:Shiva, nephew of Hyderabad's Hindutva MLA T Raja Singh converted to Islam. Aimim - All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen]

We conducted a keyword search and discovered a piece that appeared in The Hindu on September 7. According to The Hindu, the man who in the viral video claimed to be Raja Singh's nephew has been arrested.





The cybercrime police opened an investigation on September 7 in response to a complaint made by P. Sunil Singh, who claimed to be Singh's nephew and a resident of Karwan. The complaint was made in violation of sections 153(A) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code.



Esa Misri and Mohammad Siddiqui are the two guys talking in the video, according to the complainant, who is quoted in the FIR.



We also discovered a tweet from the verified account of the Hyderabad city police describing the popular video as provocative and phoney. The tweet also includes a video in which Esa Misri, one of the men, claims to have been misled and Md. Siddiqui acknowledges lying about his conversion to Islam and his relationship to Raja Singh.

Beware of spreading #fakenews/provacative videos

Those who make or share fake posts, causing disruption to public peace will face severe consequences. #Donotspreadfakenews #factcheck #stopfakenews pic.twitter.com/QqnD6wRWpB — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) September 8, 2022

It is evident that the claims made in the viral video are false.













