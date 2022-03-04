Video Of Demonstration Against Climate Policy In Austria Falsely Shared As People Faking Death In Ukraine

The United Nations has recorded almost 227 deaths, including of minors, since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Many photos and videos are being shared on social media in the context of the war with false claims. A video in the same row is viral in which a journalist is reporting while a bunch of body bags can be seen behind him, and suddenly a man inside body bags starts moving. While sharing this video, it is claimed that the killing of civilians in Ukraine is just propaganda, and they are faking their death.



Arun Pudur, founder of Celframe Corporation, who has shared fake news many times in past, shared this video and wrote a caption that reads, "Miracle! Death Ukrainians coming to life after dying on social media but caught on live camera. This entire PR disaster is falling apart very fast".

Miracle! Death Ukrainians coming to life after dying on social media but caught on live camera.



This entire PR disaster is falling apart very fast.



pic.twitter.com/DgRGJ5qOir — Arun (@arunpudur) March 1, 2022

AnotherTwitter user wrote, "Ukraine live TV supposedly filming dead persons in TV killed during the invasion. But during filming, one of dead woke up adjusting his /her for conformable posture. फेकू everywhere #RussiaUkraine."

Ukraine live TV supposedly filming dead persons in TV killed during the invasion. But during filming one of dead woke up adjusting his /her for conformable posture .



फेकू everywhere 🤣🤣🤣#RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/4suQmYBtVA — भगवा मन ॐ 🇮🇳 ॐ (@itz_metoo) March 2, 2022





More propaganda by west:

A corpse came back to life during live reporting of human catastrophe by a Polish channel😅😂@srdmk01 pic.twitter.com/TOEesR1bxp — Kshitij 🇮🇳 (@jgdkshitij) March 1, 2022





It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with similar claims. Click here, here, here and here to read.



Claim:

Viral video shows Ukrainian people staging their death as propaganda against Russia.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Vienna, Austria.

During the initial investigation, we took screenshots of various keyframes of the shared video using the InVID tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a video report on the verified YouTube channel named OE24.TV. The video was uploaded on 04 February 2022. The video title reads in German, "Wien: Demo gegen Klimapolitik", which in English reads, "Vienna: Demo against climate policy." The video's title suggests it is related to a demonstration against climate change. At 49 seconds of the video report, people can also be seen holding banners against climate policies. The same video was uploaded on the channel website as well.

On observing the video, we found that the reporter's name seen in the video is Marvin Bergauer. Taking a hint from it, we started searching Bergauer social media handles and found a post related to the viral video on Marvin's official Facebook handle. Here Marvin clarified that the viral video is actually about climate policies in Austria. He wrote, "A few weeks ago, a video in which I talk about a Fridays for Future Vienna protest went viral. According to a new study, there will be 49 climate deaths in Austria in the future. FFF participants expressed this symbolically by depicting themselves as corpses and lying on the ground. One of these 'corpses' wanted to stand up briefly while I was reporting".

Earlier, AP also fact-checked this video when it went viral, claiming footage of fake deaths due to COVID.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is of a Demonstration against climate policy, which took place in Vienna, Austria. As the posts claim, the viral video has nothing to do with the Russia-Ukraine war, and hence, the viral claim is false.



