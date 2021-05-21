Old Image Of Dog Gnawing Corpse Falsely Linked With Coronavirus Pandemic

An image collage is viral on social media, in which two images, one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi picking up garbage and the other of a dog pulling a body on the bank of the river, are put together. The image of the dog pulling the corpse is claimed to be of the bank of river Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where dead bodies were found floating in the river amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The image is viral with the caption, which reads in English, "You saw the garbage thrown in the river but could not see the dead body thrown in the river."

The post is widely being shared on Facebook.

Claim:

The viral image is of a body floating in the river Ganga amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the same image was published on Getty Images, with a caption, "An unidentified dead body in Varanasi, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr. 19, 2012. Hindus believe that a person attains salvation when cremated on the banks of the River Ganges in Varanasi. Varanasi is among the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities, and millions of Hindu pilgrims gather annually here for ritual bathing and prayers on the banks of the Ganges. (Photo by Debajyoti Das/NurPhoto via Getty Images)."



Boom contacted Debajyoti Das, who had clicked the photo. Das said, "The picture is in no way related to Covid-19. It was clicked years before the pandemic in Varanasi. I am a freelance photographer and had taken this shot as part of my research for the Namami Gange project."

Therefore, while the image is of Varanasi, the image is old and not related to the coronavirus pandemic.

What happened in Uttar Pradesh:

Amid the second wave of coronavirus, over 2000 bodies were found buried in sand at a stretch of 1140 km on river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh, and around 350 bodies were found buried near Mahadevi Ganga Ghat in Kannauj. Many suspect they were the bodies of coronavirus victims.

