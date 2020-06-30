Fact Check

Fact Check: Is Mexico Dumping COVID-19 Infected Dead Bodies In Sea?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that dead bodies of COVID-19 infected patients are being dumped in the sea in Mexico.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Jun 2020 8:21 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Fact Check: Is Mexico Dumping COVID-19 Infected Dead Bodies In Sea?

A video of choppers dumping something which appears to be dead bodies in the sea has gone viral with the claim that Mexico is dumping the COVID-19-infected dead bodies in the sea.

"Mexico The dead bodies of coronavirus infection were dumped into the sea. Source: Russia Today (Translated to English)," reads the caption of these posts. The post has been shared over 40,000 times.



Claim:

Dead bodies of COVID-19 infected patients are being dumped in the sea in Mexico.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image of the video frames led to Coub, a video sharing website which allows users to create and share looping videos. The viral video was uploaded on the website back in 2018.


Further, AltNews found a tweet with the viral video by a Russian Twitter user. The tweet also dated back to 2018. "The release of paratroopers – athletes with the Mi-26 (Translated from English)" reads the caption of this tweet.

A keyword search based on this information led to the same video uploaded on Youtube back in 2018.

"Mi-26 Halo gets rid of paratroopers," reads the caption of the video.

Although The Logical Indian could not independently verify the exact origin of the viral video, it is clear that the video was in circulation on the internet since 2018.

Therefore, the viral video predates the COVID-19 pandemic by two years and cannot be related to the pandemic at all.

Claim Review :  Dead bodies of COVID-19 infected patients are being dumped in the sea in Mexico.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
