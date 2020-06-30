Fact Check: Is Mexico Dumping COVID-19 Infected Dead Bodies In Sea?

A video of choppers dumping something which appears to be dead bodies in the sea has gone viral with the claim that Mexico is dumping the COVID-19-infected dead bodies in the sea.

"Mexico The dead bodies of coronavirus infection were dumped into the sea. Source: Russia Today (Translated to English)," reads the caption of these posts. The post has been shared over 40,000 times.

المكسيك 👇👇👇

رمي جثث موتى الإصابات بفايروس كورونا في البحر🤔😥

المصدر : روسيا اليوم pic.twitter.com/JYmhYKqVEa — العراقي الفراتي (@IraqiForati) June 23, 2020







Claim: Dead bodies of COVID-19 infected patients are being dumped in the sea in Mexico. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image of the video frames led to Coub, a video sharing website which allows users to create and share looping videos. The viral video was uploaded on the website back in 2018.





Further, AltNews found a tweet with the viral video by a Russian Twitter user. The tweet also dated back to 2018. "The release of paratroopers – athletes with the Mi-26 (Translated from English)" reads the caption of this tweet.

Выброска парашютистов - спортсменов с Ми-26 pic.twitter.com/XS1FUMbkcE — Владимир З. (@VladZinen) August 4, 2018

A keyword search based on this information led to the same video uploaded on Youtube back in 2018.

"Mi-26 Halo gets rid of paratroopers," reads the caption of the video.