Video Of Pakistan Shared As Muslims Violating Lockdown Norms In Delhi

Delhi is under lockdown since April 19, 2021, as the cases of coronavirus surged amid the second wave of the pandemic. The Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal first announced lockdown between April 19 to May 10 and later extended it up to May 17, 2021.

In the backdrop of this, a video is going viral in which an over crowded market can be seen. The video is being shared with a claim that it is of Jafrabad, Delhi, ahead of the Eid celebration. It is being hinted that people are not criticising Muslims for violating social distancing norms as the PM's rallies in West Bengal were criticised. The video is captioned, " Views of Zafarabad New Delhi .. Looks like Prime Minister Modi is rallying for Delhi elections right now."

The video is being widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

The video is of Delhi where Muslims are violating COVID-19 lockdown norms.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian broke down the video into various keyframes and did a reverse image search. On doing a reverse image search, we found that the same video was uploaded by a Facebook page, Colour's, on April 26, 2021, with a caption, "Ichara market Lahore."

The link to the post can be seen here

We compared screenshots of both the video and found them to be the same.





The same video was also shared by a Pakistani politician, Rizwana Ghazanfar on April 27, 2021, claiming it to be of Pakistan.

A local YouTube Channel, KG Entertainment also shared the video on April 27, 2021, claiming it to be Ichra market Lahore.

Another YouTube channel Digital Today did a ground reporting on how despite surge in coronavirus cases, people are rushing for shopping in Lahore's Ichra Bazar ahead of Eid.

A Pakistani news portal, The News also reported on April 28, 2021 that several shops were sealed in Ichra Bazaar after locals violated COVID-19 norms.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Lahore, Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab also shared pictures on Facebook on April 27, 2021, with the caption, "Assistant Commissioner Model Town visited Liberty and Ichra markets along with police and rangers teams to ensure disbursement of crowds and to take action against violations of SOPs. Overall 15 shops were sealed and several warned."

Assistant Commissioner Model Town visited Liberty and Ichhra markets along with police and rangers teams to ensure... Posted by Assistant Commissioner Model Town Lahore on Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Hence, the video is from Lahore's Ichra market and not Delhi.

As the case of COVID-19 has surged in Pakistan as well, hence the Punjab government of Pakistan has announced a lockdown between May 8 till May 15 to contain the spread of coronavirus during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

