Congress Manifesto Promotes Victory Of Yogi Adityanath? No, Viral Image Is Morphed

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Congress Manifesto Promotes Victory Of Yogi Adityanath? No, Viral Image Is Morphed

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Uttar Pradesh,  25 Jan 2022 10:39 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Najafgarh BJP vice president Vinay Chauhan shared this morphed image. In the real Congress Manifesto, it was written, "Recruitment Vidhan Yuva Manifesto" and not "Aayega toh Yogi hi."

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, an image of the Indian National Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi is going viral on social media with a claim that the Congress party manifesto promotes victory of Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming UP elections. The image is viral after the party launched its "manifesto" on January 21, 2022. In the viral image, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi can be seen holding a book with the title, " Aayega to Yogi Hi" with a picture of Yogi Adityanath in it.

The image is taking rounds on social media with a caption, " कांग्रेस ने उत्तर प्रदेश में अपना घोषणा पत्र जारी किया। आएंगे तो योगीजी ही बधाई हो".

[English Translation: Congress released its manifesto in Uttar Pradesh. Yogiji will come to power. Congratulations.]

Najafgarh BJP vice president, Vinay Chauhan also shared this post on Facebook with the same claim. His post got 2k likes and 251 shares.


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim. Click here, here, here and here to view.

Claim:

Congress party manifesto promotes victory of Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming UP elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is morphed.

We did an open google keyword search and found several reports on Congress Manifesto. We found a report of The Hindu, India Today, Economic Times in which a similar image can be seen as seen in the viral image. However, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are seen holding Congress youth manifesto in their hands, which reads in Hindi, "भर्ती विधान युवा घोषणा पत्र" [English Translation: Recruitment Vidhan Yuva Manifesto.] On this occasion, the party had promised 20 lakh government jobs if voted to power.

Image Credit: The Hindu

We also found this photo in a Twitter post of Rahul Gandhi. After watching this image, it becomes clear that the booklet that Rahul-Priyanka is holding in has been edited and the slogan 'Aayega to Yogi hi' has been added to it. Along with this, a Tilak has also been applied on the forehead of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi. Below you can see the comparison.


Comparision (Image Credit: Twitter)

It is evident that the viral picture claiming Congress party manifesto promotes another victory of Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming UP elections is fake. In the original image, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were holding Congress manifesto in their hands which reads, "Recruitment Vidhan Yuva Manifesto."

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Media Outlets Concluded Dilshad Hussain As Rapist Even When Case Is Under Investigation

