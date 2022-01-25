Congress Manifesto Promotes Victory Of Yogi Adityanath? No, Viral Image Is Morphed

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, an image of the Indian National Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi is going viral on social media with a claim that the Congress party manifesto promotes victory of Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming UP elections. The image is viral after the party launched its "manifesto" on January 21, 2022. In the viral image, both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi can be seen holding a book with the title, " Aayega to Yogi Hi" with a picture of Yogi Adityanath in it.



The image is taking rounds on social media with a caption, " कांग्रेस ने उत्तर प्रदेश में अपना घोषणा पत्र जारी किया। आएंगे तो योगीजी ही बधाई हो".

[English Translation: Congress released its manifesto in Uttar Pradesh. Yogiji will come to power. Congratulations.]

Najafgarh BJP vice president, Vinay Chauhan also shared this post on Facebook with the same claim. His post got 2k likes and 251 shares.





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim. Click here, here, here and here to view.



Claim:

Congress party manifesto promotes victory of Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming UP elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is morphed.

We did an open google keyword search and found several reports on Congress Manifesto. We found a report of The Hindu, India Today, Economic Times in which a similar image can be seen as seen in the viral image. However, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are seen holding Congress youth manifesto in their hands, which reads in Hindi, "भर्ती विधान युवा घोषणा पत्र" [English Translation: Recruitment Vidhan Yuva Manifesto.] On this occasion, the party had promised 20 lakh government jobs if voted to power.

We also found this photo in a Twitter post of Rahul Gandhi. After watching this image, it becomes clear that the booklet that Rahul-Priyanka is holding in has been edited and the slogan 'Aayega to Yogi hi' has been added to it. Along with this, a Tilak has also been applied on the forehead of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi. Below you can see the comparison.





It is evident that the viral picture claiming Congress party manifesto promotes another victory of Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming UP elections is fake. In the original image, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were holding Congress manifesto in their hands which reads, "Recruitment Vidhan Yuva Manifesto."

