Clash Between Two Hindu Groups Over Idol Immersion Goes Viral With False Communal Spin

A video of a clash between two groups during a procession is going viral on social media. In the viral video, some people are pelting stones and destroying loudspeakers and lights mounted on a truck with sticks. It is to be said that the viral video is from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. While giving this incident a communal angle, people on social media claimed that Hindus were allegedly attacked with swords, sticks, and rods during the immersion of the Hindu goddess Durga.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "#अपने_ही_देश में अपने तीज- त्यौहार मनाने पर कब तक पिटेगा हिंदू ? बिलासपुर की इतिहास में पहली बार इस तरह क्रूरता ..बिलासपुर सदर बाजार की सड़क से माँ दुर्गा विषर्जन करने जा रहे हिन्दुओ पर तलवार लाठी डंडे रॉड से हमला माँ दुर्गा के मूर्ति पर हमला हिन्दुओ पर पत्थरबाजी."

[How long will a Hindu be beaten for celebrating festivals in their own country? S uch cruelty for the first time in history..Maa Durga was going for immersion from Bilaspur's Sadar Bazar road. Attack on the Hindus, Maa Durga idol with swords, sticks, and rods. Stone pelting on Hindus."]

It is to be noted that in the viral caption, it was mentioned that there was an attack on Hindus. i.e., the attack was being done by people of some other religion.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.





Claim:

Hindus were allegedly attacked with swords, sticks, and rods during the immersion of the Hindu goddess Durga.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. People in the viral video belong to the Hindu society, and no communal angle was involved in it.

During the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search which led us to several news reports in which similar footage can be seen. According to the report of Amar Ujala dated 07 October 2022, the viral incident took place between two Durga Puja committees at the time of Durga immersion in Bilaspur on 7 October. There was a line of tableaux from Devkinandan Chowk to Juna Bilaspur. Durga puja committees were given one by one entry from City Kotwali Chowk. The report mentions that there was a dispute between Chantidih Durga Samiti and Kududant Durgatsav Samiti at around 4 am on Friday. A scuffle broke out between the two committees over which party would go for immersion first. The youths of both sides started thrashing each other with sticks and rods. Bricks and stones were pelted from both sides. During this, vehicles carrying the Durga idol and DJ vehicle were also vandalised.

An FIR has been registered against Himanshu Rai, Shailesh, Paras and others from one side and Naveen Tiwari, Vijay Gupta and others from the other side. It is to be noted that all the accused belong to the Hindu community and none of the media report mentioned any communal angle.

News agency ANI also tweeted this video. The caption of the video reads, "Clash broke out between 2 groups during Goddess Durga idol immersion in Sadar Bazar, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh."

#WATCH | Clash broke out between 2 groups during Goddess Durga idol immersion in Sadar Bazar, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/OuGDHpv20j — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 7, 2022

In the same thread, ANI also mentioned official statement of ASP Rajendra Jaiswal on this incident. According to it, a scuffle broke out between members of 2 Durga puja committees over which party would go for immersion first. ASP informed media that Suspects are in police custody and interrogation is going on. Action will be taken against the accused.

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh | Scuffle broke out between members of 2 Durga puja committees over which party would go for immersion first. Suspects are in police custody, interrogation is going on. Action will be taken against the accused: Rajendra Jaiswal, ASP pic.twitter.com/KtRzZkGltg — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 7, 2022

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that a scuffle broke out between members of 2 Durga puja committees over which party would go for immersion first. All accused belongs to the Hindu community, and no communal angle was involved in this case. Hence, the viral claim is false.

