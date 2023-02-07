Does This Video Show Visuals Of Recent Earthquake In Turkey? No, Old Video Viral With A False Claim

Three powerful earthquakes struck Turkey on February 6th, killing over 2600 people and injuring many more. Against this backdrop, a 22-second-long video of two buildings collapsing is making the rounds on social media, with the claim that it is from the recent earthquake in Turkey.

AICC Secretary, Satyanarayan Patel shared the viral video with the caption," तुर्की और सीरिया में भूकंप से मानवता कराह उठी है। आइए उनके लिए प्रार्थना करें। #Turkey💔 #Turkey #amed #earthquake #Earthquake @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @kharge @kcvenugopalmp @AlankarSawai @Jairam_Ramesh @SupriyaShrinate"



[English Translation: Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria make humanity groan. Let's pray for them. #Turkey💔 #Turkey #amed #earthquake #Earthquake @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @kharge @kcvenugopalmp @AlankarSawai @Jairam_Ramesh @SupriyaShrinate]

A facebook page," Turkey Earthquake 2023" shared the viral video with the caption," Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits in southern Turkey.There are reports of several hundred dead. #earthquake #DEPREMOLDU #Turkey #deprem #diyarbakır #amed #depremoldu"

Another twitter user with the username,'@KunarDimple5' shared the viral video with the caption, " #BreakingNews #viralvideo Massive 7.8 magnitude #earthquake strikes#Turkey Turkey💔 #Turkey #amed #earthquake#Earthquake" At the time of writing this article this post had garnered more than 13.9k views.

Claim:

The video is from a recent earthquake which took place in Turkey on 6th of February, 2023.

Fact Check:

The viral claim was verified by the Logical Indian Fact-Check team and found to be false. The video shows the collapse of Champlain Towers South, a 12-story condominium in Miami, Florida, in 2021.

We isolated the keyframes of the viral video using InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool and conducted a reverse image search on one of the keyframes. This led us to a report by the news website "ABC7 CHICAGO", dated June 24, 2021, which featured the same image as seen in the viral video's thumbnail. According to it, a 12-story apartment building was collapsed in Surfside, Florida, killing dozen of people.

Taking this as a cue, we conducted an open keyword search using the terms 'Florida' and 'building collapse' and discovered a New York Times report dated June 24, 2021. According to the report, the building was unstable and dangerous, which caused the collapse.

This resulted in more than 90 people going missing and one person being killed. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida said told media that search-and-rescue teams had “made contact” with some people and still hoped to identify survivors caught in the dusty jumble of concrete and steel. However, several reports claimed the lives of 98 people.

Conclusion:

We found out that the video is from 2021 and is from a building collapse which took place in Miami, Florida. It has nothing to do with the recent earthquake which took place in Turkey. Hence, the viral claim is false.

