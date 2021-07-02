Muslim Man Played BTS's 'Dynamite' Song Instead Of Azaan On Mosque Speakers? No, Viral Post Is Satire!

A clip that appears to be of a news article is viral on social media. The headline of the purported news piece is, "Muslim BTS fan accidentally plays the song 'Dynamite' instead of Azaan on loudspeakers at 4 am; gets arrested".



According to the article, a 21-year-old man identified as Aqib Ali connected his mobile phone to the speakers of Shahi Atala Mosque by accident. He was arrested and fined Rs 3,000 for playing Korean band BTS's 'Dynamite' on the mosque's loudspeaker instead of Azaan (morning call to prayers). The incident took place in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The news in the photo also quotes Aqib Ali hoping for Allah's forgiveness someday.

The photo is viral on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Azaan or Dynamite both are harmful for ears pic.twitter.com/yzSa1Yndf1 — harsh (@Harshuuuuu__) June 29, 2021

A BTS fan in Jaunpur played the song 'Dynamite' on a Mosque's loudspeakers at 4 am in the morning instead of the daily Azaan.



Read that again. — Sanbeer Singh Ranhotra (@SSanbeer) June 29, 2021













Claim:

A man played BTS's 'Dynamite' on the mosque's loudspeaker instead of Azaan. The man got arrested and fined for the same.

Fact Check:

We used a keyword, 'Muslim BTS fan Jaunpur' but couldn't find any news report on the incident. We did find various Facebook posts which had the same photo. All the images have one thing in common, the logo on the right corner. The grey coloured logo reads, 'Real Inshots'.

Image Credit: Screenshot

The name on the logo, 'Real Inshots', led us to an Instagram page that posted the viral picture on 28 June. The post can be viewed here.

This page's bio reads, "India's foremost fictitious source of news. Nothing we post is real and must be interpreted the otherwise." It has clearly mentioned satire/parody in its bio. This page has over 5,000 followers with 11 posts.





The page has taken down the original post. However, they have posted multiple Instagram stories to clarify that the post was not real news. Lead Stories, a fact-checking website, debunked the claim and included the original clarification posted by the page's admins.

The page has also apologised for hurting the religious sentiments and making assumptions about Azaan in mosques. The admin has also assured that they will be careful in future that such a thing doesn't get repeated.

We also looked at the image of the mosque used in the post. The Shahi Atala Mosque in Jaunpur does not resemble the one used in the viral post.

It is very much evident from the 'Real Inshots' Instagram page's admin's clarification that a satire that went viral. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

