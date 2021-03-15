False Rumors Of BJP MLAs Quitting The Party In Punjab Is Widely Shared On Social Media

Fact Check

BJP MLAs from Punjab, in conversation with The Logical Indian, refuted the social media claim of them leaving the party.

Yusha Rahman (Fact-Checker) 
Editor : Bharat Nayak
Image Credit: First Post

Many social media users are claiming that BJP MLAs from Punjab have quit the party. The social media users are sharing a post which translates in English as, "All three MLAs from BJP in Punjab have now joined Congress. Count of BJP MLA in Punjab becomes 0. BJP free Punjab congratulations."


Claim:

All three MLAs of BJP in Punjab have quit the party and joined Congress.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian could not find any recent media reports about the quitting of BJP MLAs in Punjab.

According to the website of the Punjab Assembly, we found that there are only two BJP MLAs and not three as claimed by viral post. However, we found that in Punjab Assembly Elections 2017, there were three BJP candidates who won the elections, Som Praksh from Phagwara, Dinesh Singh from Sujanpur and Arun Narang from Abohar. Later Som Prakash resigned from his post and contested for the Lok Sabha elections that were held in 2019. Currently, Som Prakash is the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Government of India. After Som Prakash resigned from MLA's post, by-elections were contested on October 21, 2019. In the by-elections, Congress candidate and former IAS officer Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal defeated BJP nominee Rajesh Bagha from the Phagwara seat and hence, BJP lost that seat, reducing its total representation in State Assembly at 2 MLAs out of 117 MLAs.


The Logical Indian then contacted MLA Dinesh Singh, who refuted the viral claim. He said, "The viral claim is fake. I have won the State Assembly elections thrice while being a candidate of BJP, why will I even think of leaving the party."

We also spoke to MLA Arun Narang, who also denied the viral claim. He told The Logical Indian, "There is no truth in the claim. Some miscreants must have created these rumours to demean the party's image."

Hence, the viral claim of BJP MLAs quitting the party in Punjab is fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

