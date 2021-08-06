Video Of Casting Couch Accused Thrashed By Women Falsely Linked To BJP

A video in which a man can be seen dragged and beaten up by a group of women is being shared with a claim that women are thrashing Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in villages and cities.

While sharing the video on Facebook, a user wrote, "Now it seems...women have started cleaning their hands by searching for oranges (referring to RSS workers)... everywhere in villages and cities... cleaning and washing campaigns."





The post is viral on Twitter as well.

Claim:

The viral video is of a BJP leader thrashed by women.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.



We did a google reverse image search of the key-frames of the viral video. We found a report published on 30 July 2021 on the website of enavabharat.com, in which a screenshot of the viral video has been used.

According to the report of Navbharat Times, a female artist was called to a farmhouse on GB Road in Thane to meet the film director/producer. She was asked to have sex to get a role in the film. According to the report, the MNS workers who reached the spot caught the accused and thrashed them fiercely. The accused have been identified as Rahul Tiwari, Kanchan Yadav, Rakesh Yadav and Biralal Yadav. A video of party workers thrashing the four accused has gone viral on social media. The victim has complained to Kasarvadavali police station in Thane, where a case was registered against the accused on Thursday night.



We also found this video in a tweet, which stated that "Three men were thrashed by women MNS functionaries for asking girls to have sex with the lure of roles in Hindi films".



During our investigation, we found a detailed video report on the casting couch incident uploaded on a YouTube channel named inKhabar. The full version of the viral video can be seen in this report.

Boom, a fact-checking website contacted Police Inspector AE Kaldate of Kasarvadavali police station. He told that 4 people have been arrested. He further said that these accused are not related to any political party.

It is evident from the investigation that the video is of casting couch accused being thrashed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers. The video has nothing to do with BJP or any political party. Hence, the viral claim is false.

