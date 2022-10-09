All section
BJP Leader Shared Old Image Of Sniffer Dog Killed In An Encounter As Recent

Image Credit: Twitter/Vinay Tendulkar

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

BJP Leader Shared Old Image Of Sniffer Dog Killed In An Encounter As Recent

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Jammu and Kashmir,  9 Oct 2022 10:57 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral image is from July 2022 where a sniffer dog of Indian army martyred during the encounter in Baramulla. It has nothing to do with the recent encounter which took place in the Shopian and Baramulla district of J&K.

On friday 30 September, two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. The terrorists had planned to attack the army recruitment rally of Agniveer in Baramulla. Against this backdrop, a photo of a sniffer dog is going viral on social media. BJP MP Vinay Tendulkar shared this image and claimed that a sniffer dogs was martyred during one of the twin encounters in the Shopian and Baramulla district of J&K.

While sharing the image, he wrote, "More Power to our Indian Army Two terrorists were eliminated in the ongoing #Baramulla encounter while intense firing is going on in #Shopian encounter too. Indian Army's Sniffer Dog was martyred as terrorists fired on the dog. 3 Soldiers got injured during the encounter."

Claim:

Viral image shows sniffer dog martyred in a recent terrorist attack in Baramulla.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral image is from July 2022.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and came across a report of NDTV dated 30 July 2022 in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the report reads, "Army dog Axel killed during encounter with terrorists in J&K". According to the report, in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, Axel, a sniffer dog was killed during an anti-terror operation. The two-year-old Army dog was hit by bullets when was sent to find the terrorists. Two dogs were deployed with bodycams to discover the terrorists. Axel was apparently shot three times and killed at the scene.

Image Credit: NDTV

We also find the other image in a report of Kashmir Life dated 30 July 2022. According to the report, a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit killed in a gunfight with the counter-insurgent forces at Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district, Kashmir. During this two Army Jawans and a police personnel were injured and later shifted to hospital for treatment.

Image Credit: Kashmir Life

We also found the same image in a report of Wion News, Newsroom Post, One India.

Image Credit: Wion News

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image is from July 2022 where a sniffer dog of Indian army was killed during the encounter in Baramulla. It has nothing to do with the recent encounter which took place in the Shopian and Baramulla district of J&K. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Gandhi And Nehru Refused To Represent Bhagat Singh In Court? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Jammu and Kashmir 
Dog 
Martyred 
Encounter 
Indian Army 
BJP Leader 
Misleading 

