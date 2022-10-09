BJP Leader Shared Old Image Of Sniffer Dog Killed In An Encounter As Recent

On friday 30 September, two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla. The terrorists had planned to attack the army recruitment rally of Agniveer in Baramulla. Against this backdrop, a photo of a sniffer dog is going viral on social media. BJP MP Vinay Tendulkar shared this image and claimed that a sniffer dogs was martyred during one of the twin encounters in the Shopian and Baramulla district of J&K.

While sharing the image, he wrote, "More Power to our Indian Army Two terrorists were eliminated in the ongoing #Baramulla encounter while intense firing is going on in #Shopian encounter too. Indian Army's Sniffer Dog was martyred as terrorists fired on the dog. 3 Soldiers got injured during the encounter."

More Power to our Indian Army

Two terrorists were eliminated in the ongoing #Baramulla encounter while intense firing is going on in #Shopian encounter too. Indian Army's Sniffer Dog was martyred as terrorists fired on the dog. 3 Soldiers got injured during the encounter. pic.twitter.com/iHbqLcvB7x — Vinay Tendulkar (@TendulkarBJP) September 30, 2022

Claim:

Viral image shows sniffer dog martyred in a recent terrorist attack in Baramulla.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral image is from July 2022.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search and came across a report of NDTV dated 30 July 2022 in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the report reads, "Army dog Axel killed during encounter with terrorists in J&K". According to the report, in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, Axel, a sniffer dog was killed during an anti-terror operation. The two-year-old Army dog was hit by bullets when was sent to find the terrorists. Two dogs were deployed with bodycams to discover the terrorists. Axel was apparently shot three times and killed at the scene.

We also find the other image in a report of Kashmir Life dated 30 July 2022. According to the report, a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit killed in a gunfight with the counter-insurgent forces at Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district, Kashmir. During this two Army Jawans and a police personnel were injured and later shifted to hospital for treatment.

We also found the same image in a report of Wion News, Newsroom Post, One India.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image is from July 2022 where a sniffer dog of Indian army was killed during the encounter in Baramulla. It has nothing to do with the recent encounter which took place in the Shopian and Baramulla district of J&K. Hence, the viral claim is false.

