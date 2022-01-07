BJP Leader Garlanded With Shoes? Old Video Resurfaces Again

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh legislative elections, a video of a Bharatiya Janata Party rally is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a crowd with BJP flags can be seen. A BJP leader can be seen campaigning, and many people are garlanding him with flowers, but in the meantime, when he approached an elderly man to touch his feet, he garlanded him with shoes and slippers. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that when BJP MLAs reached in public for the upcoming assembly elections, he was garlanded with shoes and slippers.

A Twitter user shared this video and captioned it in Hindi, "आइए आपका इंतजार था, भाजपा नेता का जूतों की माला से स्वागत." This post got more than 1700+ likes and 741 retweets.

[English Translation: Come, people were waiting for you. BJP leader welcomed with a garland of shoes.]









It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Claim:

BJP leader was greeted with a garland of shoes and slippers by people.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from January 2018.

During an initial investigation, we found that the video has been doing rounds on Facebook since January 2018.

On observing the video, we found the logo of News18 Hindi and ETV Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh on it. Taking a clue from it, we did a keyword search and found this video in a report of News18 dated 08 January 2018. The title of the report reads in Hindi, "वोट मांगने गए BJP नेता को पहनाई जूतों की माला" [English Translation: BJP candidate who went to seek votes made to wear a garland of shoes.]

According to the report, the viral video is from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, where BJP candidate Dinesh Sharma was campaigning for the election of the city council president. While he was doing door to door campaign, an elderly man put a garland of shoes and slippers around his neck. He was upset over the water problem in his ward. See the video here.

We also find the video report of Zee Hindustan, OneIndia, on this incident.





According to the report published by NDTV dated 08 January 2021, Parshuram, who garlanded Dinesh Sharma with shoes and slippers, claims that he has been associated with the ideology of the BJP since 1955. He said that the previous council belonged to the BJP; when the women of the ward had gone to the president's residence regarding the water problem, then a case was registered against those women. Parashurama's wife was also among these women.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from January 2018, when an elderly man greeted a BJP leader with a garland of shoes. It is being viral by falsely linking it to the upcoming assembly elections, and hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Collage Shows Progress Of CRPF Uniform Over A Span Of 10 Years? Here's The Truth