All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
BJP Leader Garlanded With Shoes? Old Video Resurfaces Again

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

BJP Leader Garlanded With Shoes? Old Video Resurfaces Again

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  7 Jan 2022 12:34 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

An old video of an elderly man greeting a BJP leader with a garland of shoes is viral with a claim that when a BJP leader went for campaigning for recent UP elections, the electorates welcomed him this way.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh legislative elections, a video of a Bharatiya Janata Party rally is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a crowd with BJP flags can be seen. A BJP leader can be seen campaigning, and many people are garlanding him with flowers, but in the meantime, when he approached an elderly man to touch his feet, he garlanded him with shoes and slippers. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that when BJP MLAs reached in public for the upcoming assembly elections, he was garlanded with shoes and slippers.

A Twitter user shared this video and captioned it in Hindi, "आइए आपका इंतजार था, भाजपा नेता का जूतों की माला से स्वागत." This post got more than 1700+ likes and 741 retweets.

[English Translation: Come, people were waiting for you. BJP leader welcomed with a garland of shoes.]



It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Claim:

BJP leader was greeted with a garland of shoes and slippers by people.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from January 2018.

During an initial investigation, we found that the video has been doing rounds on Facebook since January 2018.

On observing the video, we found the logo of News18 Hindi and ETV Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh on it. Taking a clue from it, we did a keyword search and found this video in a report of News18 dated 08 January 2018. The title of the report reads in Hindi, "वोट मांगने गए BJP नेता को पहनाई जूतों की माला" [English Translation: BJP candidate who went to seek votes made to wear a garland of shoes.]

According to the report, the viral video is from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, where BJP candidate Dinesh Sharma was campaigning for the election of the city council president. While he was doing door to door campaign, an elderly man put a garland of shoes and slippers around his neck. He was upset over the water problem in his ward. See the video here.

Image Credit: News18

We also find the video report of Zee Hindustan, OneIndia, on this incident.


According to the report published by NDTV dated 08 January 2021, Parshuram, who garlanded Dinesh Sharma with shoes and slippers, claims that he has been associated with the ideology of the BJP since 1955. He said that the previous council belonged to the BJP; when the women of the ward had gone to the president's residence regarding the water problem, then a case was registered against those women. Parashurama's wife was also among these women.

Image Credit: NDTV

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from January 2018, when an elderly man greeted a BJP leader with a garland of shoes. It is being viral by falsely linking it to the upcoming assembly elections, and hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Collage Shows Progress Of CRPF Uniform Over A Span Of 10 Years? Here's The Truth

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
BJP 
Uttar Pradesh 
Madhya Pradesh 
Election Campaign 
Garland 
Shoes 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X