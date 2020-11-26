Fact Check: Digitally Morphed Tweet Of BJP Announcing Its Alliance With AIMIM In West Bengal Elections Viral

Recently, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the Bihar election and Mahagathbandhan lost. After the loss, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress alleged All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) nominated its candidates on seats with good no. of Muslim votes to divert the votes of RJD and Congress and thus letting BJP win.

In the backdrop of this, a screenshot purportedly of BJP's Tweet is being shared on social media claiming that the party is forming an alliance with AIMIM in West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

The screenshot says, "We have formed an alliance with AIMIM in upcoming WB elections."









Claim:

BJP has announced an alliance with AIMIM in upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian first searched for the news related to the alliance of BJP and AIMIM and found none.

We then compared the viral tweet with a tweet from the original Twitter handle of BJP. We found that the original Twitter handle of BJP is '@BJP4India' while the one that has gone viral has '@bjp4india'. Another thing to notice is that retweets and likes shown on the viral screenshot are very high compared to retweets and likes on other tweets of BJP.





@BJP4India also had 'quote tweet' in all its tweet which was not available in a viral tweet despite an important political development.







The Logical Indian spoke to AIMIM President, Asaduddin Owaisi through message and he appeared shocked on this message and denied the claim saying, "There is no truth in it."

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Video From Pakistan Shared As Billboard Falling On Two Motorists Due To Cyclone Nivar