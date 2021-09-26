Video Of Arrest Of Drug Traffickers In Bangladesh Shared In India Referring Pulwama Attack

A video of a boy disguised as a girl wearing an abaya is being shared on social media. The 30-second-long video shows the police checking a woman wearing a headscarf and abaya and finding him to be a boy. The video is shared referring to the February 2019 attack on a 40 Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack led to the killing of at least 40 CRPF personnel.

A Facebook user posted the video with a Marathi caption, "पुलवामा मध्ये स्फोटके आली कुठून विचारणार्या लपडझंडीस लोकांसाठी हा व्हिडीओ" [English translation: This video is for people who ask where the explosives came from in Pulwama].

Claim:

The video shows how explosives would have been brought in for the Pulwama attack.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check verified the claim and found it to be false. The video is from Bangladesh when the local police caught a boy disguised as a girl wearing an abaya and smuggling drugs.

We extracted different keyframes from the video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search.

Tarix Əliyev, a television presenter, posted the video on Instagram on 19 July. He captioned it in the Azerbaijani language, which translated to English reads, "God forbid, they are stained in Islam, a boy under the veil, a narcissist on top. According to this, God is in the world. May God forgive our sins."

Smile TV Bangla, Bangladesh's Youtube channel, posted the extended version of the video on 11 March 2021. The video is titled in Bangla, which roughly translates to English, describes that two people were arrested for drug trafficking in Raozan, Chittagong. One of them was a boy disguised as a pregnant girl wearing an abaya, and the other was a girl. Police sent both to jail.

Cplustv, Bangladesh's website, reported the incident on 9 March 2021. The report mentions that police have arrested two traffickers in Raozan of Chittagong while smuggling drugs disguised as pregnant girls wearing abayas. The traffickers are identified as Muhammad Sagar (20) and Amena Begam (19), and a case was registered against them under Narcotics Control Act.

We also verified the Bangladesh police's Chittagong uniform and the attire of police personnel seen in the shared video. Both of their dressings are identical.

So, a video of the arrest of drug traffickers in Bangladesh is shared in India with a false claim that it shows how explosives would have been brought in for the Pulwama attack.

