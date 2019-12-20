Fact Check

Fact Check: No, Bangalore Police Didn’t Show Fist Or Threaten To Beat Ramachandra Guha

Shoubhik Ghosh India

December 20th, 2019 / 3:30 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Image Credits: NDTV

A video of prominent historian and author Ramchandra Guha surfaced just after he was being taken away by the police for not complying with Section 144. Allegations have come that one of the policemen made tried punching Guha before taking him away. 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor even shared the tweet along with a few others.

Another allegation has come from another Twitter user where a policeman is said to say ‘Hodi’ (which means to beat in Kannada) while taking Guha away.

Fact Check

On checking the screenshots and slowing the video down, we got to know that the policeman did not make a fist at Guha. We analysed (magnified) the screenshot where it can be seen that the right shirt pocket flap of his uniform was lifted, and his fingers were around its edge. In the screenshot shared, there is a small piece of cloth jutting out which is the pocket flap.

Since most of the videos shared weren’t of good quality, The Logical Indian accessed a video story by The Quint where the same clip was there. The video, uploaded on YouTube had much better picture quality. On analysing the video with better image quality and on slowing it down, it was clearly shown that the policeman had his fingers around the pocket flap, which indicates that he was either adjusting it or keeping something inside.

You can also see the video by improving the video quality to 360p, 720p or 1080p and slow the speed down to 0.25 to confirm the fact.

On the allegation put that another policeman said ‘Hodi’, the voice is not clear. He could have also said ‘Odi’ (which means ‘run’ in Kannada.) They then tell Guha, ‘Banni’ (A respectful term in Kannada which means to come.) This confirms that the policemen had no intention of beating Guha up.

Conclusion

The claims given in the video that the policemen dealing with Guha made a fist or threatened to beat him up are misleading and false. 

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at [email protected]

Also Read: Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

Contributors

Written by : Shoubhik Ghosh (Intern)

Edited by : Bharat Nayak

