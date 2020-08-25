Fact Check: Is This Video A Ballet Performance Of A 73-Yr-Old Grandmother With Her Grandson?

A video of a man and a woman dancing in what looks like a reality show is being circulated with the claim that the woman is the man's grandmother.



"This needs no words except to let you know that this is a 73yr old grandmother dancing with her grandson," reads the caption of one such post.

The claim has been extensively shared on Facebook.

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.







Video shows Ballet performance by a 73-year-old woman and her grandson. Fact Check: The claim is false. A keyword search on YouTube led to the longer version of the same video which was uploaded on May 26, 2019, by the channel "Got Talent Global". "'Stunning Ballet Audition Gets GOLDEN BUZZER On World's Got Talent 2019 | Got Talent Global," reads the title of the video.

Got Talent is a British Reality show format which has spawned spin-offs in over 69 countries.

A keyword search based on the title of the video led to reports which indicated the man and the women dancing in the video are a couple.





According to a report published in 2019 by Inspire More, the World's Got Talent show's Chinese adaptation Dian Feng Zhi Lu witnessed an exceptional performance by a couple.

The husband and wife duo, 49 and 39, respectively, specialize in traditional ballet. The report carried several scenes from the viral video which can be read here. Other reports that confirm the identity of the couple can be read here and here. Below is a comparison of a scene from the viral video (left) and a photo carried by the report (right) which confirmed that they are indeed the same people:



