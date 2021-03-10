Edited Video Of MP Badruddin Ajmal Goes Viral To Show He Wants India To Become the Islamic Nation

A 36-second-video of Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, Lok Sabha member and leader of All India United Democratic Front has gone viral on social media. In the video, one can hear him say(which translates in English as), "Do you know that in this country, the Mughals ruled and reigned for 800 years to convert it into an Islamic State. Whose Ministry will be formed? This time the ministry will be formed by the UPA and Grand Alliance, and your party AIUDF will be a part of it. In this country, not a single Hindu will be there. All will be Muslims".

This video is viral ahead of the Assam elections, which are to be held between March 27 to April 6 in three phases. The video is being shared with the caption, "Mughals ruled in India for years and even in future India will become an Islamic nation. Meet secular Congress supporter Badruddin Ajmal."

Many Twitter users are also sharing the video.

Badruddin Ajmal has said that India will become an Islamic nation in future.



The Logical Indian closely observed and found that the video was edited.

We later searched with the keyword, "Badruddin Ajmal" and found a report by News 18 Hindi, published on March 10, 2021. According to the report, Ajmal refuted the claim and said that the viral video is morphed. He also said, "In the actual video, I was asking people that when Himanta Biswa Sarma called me Mughal, I had said that Mughals ruled India for 800 years but did they even think of making India an Islamic state?"

ANI had also tweeted the clarification given by Ajmal.

This is 100% fake. Parts from different speeches have been merged to make this and project that if Congress-AIUDF alliance comes to power, it will make Assam an Islamic state: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on a viral video of his speech #AssamPolls pic.twitter.com/LBxUmj2XgQ — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

The Logical Indian got access to the original video, which is over 2 minutes long. In the original video, he said, "Do you know that in this country the Mughals ruled and reigned for 800 years, but they never had the courage to dream of converting this country to an Islamic state. If they would have thought they could have converted everyone to Islam during these 800 years. But they did not dare and also did not try. Then after that, the British who ruled for 200 years did not have the courage to convert this country into a Christian state. Even after independence, the Congress under Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao, Manmohan Singh etc., ruled for 55 years out of 70 years of Independence- they also did not dream of converting India a Hindu state. So, PM Modiji also not to dream of converting India into a Hindutva state as this dream will never turn into reality. At this time, I am appealing to the voters to cast their valuable votes in such a way and show them that they cannot form the Ministry in Assam after Ramadan."

Hence, an edited video has gone viral to claim AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal wants India to become an Islamic State.

