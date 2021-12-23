Assam Government To Pay Rs 15000 Every Month To Temple Priests? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

A post in Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam government is doing rounds on social media. It is being claimed that the Assam government has decided to pay financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per month to temple priests.

The text of the viral post reads in Hindi, "असम CM हिमंता दादा ने दिल जित लिया। हिमंता दादा की असम सरकार अब मंदिर के पुजारियों को देगी प्रति माह 15000 रूपया महीना सभी सनातनी की तरफ से हिमंता दादा को वंदन."

[English Translation: Assam CM Himanta Dada has won hearts. Himanta Dada's Assam government will now give 15000 rupees per month to the priests of temples. Salutations to Himanta Dada on behalf of all Sanatanis.]





असम सरकार अब मंदिर के पुजारियों को देगी प्रति माह 15000/ महीना..

सभी सनातनियो को बधाई । — समीर सिंह (@sameerVHP) December 19, 2021

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Online right-wing website TFI Post also covered this story with a similar claim.

Claim:

The Assam government has decided to pay Rs 15,000 per month to temple priests.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading. It will be a one-time grant given to priests and Namghorias who faced difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We did a keyword search on google and found several media reports on it. According to the report of Live Mint dated August 21 2021, the Assam government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to the temple priests. The Assam government has also decided to provide one-time financial aid of ₹10000 to inter-district bus drivers and handymen who have been hit hard by Covid-induced lockdown.

On searching more, we found a report of Indian Today dated November 05. The report's title reads in English, "Assam government to provide a one-time financial grant of Rs 15000 each to temple priests and Namghorias". According to the report, in a cabinet meeting chaired by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, it was decided that the government will provide a financial grant of Rs 15000 to the temple priests and Namghoris (Vaishnava places of worship). This step was taken due to the corona epidemic.



We also found a video report of Times8 dated November 04, in which Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that an online portal will be opened for registration. He said in Bengali, "Priests and Namghorias have faced several difficulties during Covid-19 when our temples were closed. Keeping in mind, the economic hardship caused by the Covid-19 disaster, the Assam government will give one-time assistance of Rs 15,000 to Namghorias and the priests of the temples. The announcement can be heard from 0.20-second to 0.56-second frame in the video of the press conference.

To sum up, it is true that the Assam government has decided to provide Rs 15,000 financial assistance to Namghorias and priests of temples who faced economic difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it is a one-time financial aid given to priests and not a monthly salary. Hence, the viral claim is false.

