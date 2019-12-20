Fact Check

Fact Check: Police Violence While Clearing Encroachments In Assam Sanctuary Passed Off As NRC Brutality

December 20th, 2019 / 6:14 PM / Updated 1 hours ago

A video is going viral on Facebook which shows a couple of people being beaten up by the Assam Police. It is being shared with the claim that the people being beaten up in the video are people whose name are not there in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) final list and are being taken to a detention centre. The caption, written in Hindi further says that if the video does not affect the viewer, they are not human beings and that this could happen the next day too with anyone’s family members.

आसाम में #NRC में नाम ना होने की वजह से जबर्दस्ती डिटेंशन सेंटर ले जाया जा रहा है .. अगर ये vd देख के भी आपको कोई अहसास नही होता तो मुबारक हो आप इंसानी जमात से बाहर हो चुके हो.. अगर आपको मंजूर हे के आपका भी कोई अपना ,या आप खुद ऐसे ले जाये जाओ तो बैठे रहे घरों में ,अपने कामकाज पर ही धयान दो आप🙏 एक आपके पास ही तो काम है,आपके पास ही तो टाइम नही ..delhi के और देश के दूसरे हिस्से के हज़ारो लोग तो फालतू बैठे हे न जो लाठियां खा रहे ,खून बहा रहे ,आप खाओ बिरयानी .👍 और न्यूज़ या मोबाइल vd देख के ही अफ़सोस करते रहो.. कल ज़ब आपको या आपके फॅमिली मेंबर को डिटेंशन सेंटर ले जाये तब मत कहना के हमे पता नही था😑 NO CAB NO NRC#WeRejectNRC#WeRejectCAA

Nusrat Khan ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 17, 2019

 

Mohammad Ali ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಗುರುವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 19, 2019

Fact Check

AltNews contacted DY365, an Assamese news channel whose watermark was given on the viral video which had shot the video and was told that the video has nothing to do with the NRC. It is in fact about people getting evicted from their houses in Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary Limits in the eastern fringes of Guwahati.

We accessed a video by DY365 where the same video is being shown. The video posted on Facebook has been given below. We found the video by a keyword search on Facebook.

 

Kangkan Nagar eviction and child

#Amchang_eviction #Kangkan_Nagar #protestor #childAs the second day of eviction drive continues at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, an appalling incident took place at Kangkan Nagar. An angry protestor identified as Ismail Haque attacked a forest official with a sharp weapon amid the eviction. Security personnel jumped at him immediately and what followed next is…Watch to know more:

DY365 ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಸೋಮವಾರ, ನವೆಂಬರ್ 27, 2017

News organisations like Indian Express and The Hindu have already covered the issue back in 2017.

Conclusion

The video has been shared with a misleading context. Hence, the claim with which video is being shared is false.

