Kejriwal To Provide Rs 1000/Month To Women Of Himachal Pradesh? No, Viral Image Is Morphed

Fact Check

Kejriwal To Provide Rs 1000/Month To Women Of Himachal Pradesh? No, Viral Image Is Morphed

Jakir Hassan

Himachal Pradesh,  11 April 2022 11:39 AM GMT

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

The viral photo is a morphed version of an old poster launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015 when Arvind Kejriwal led his party to a historic win in the Delhi elections.

Himachal Pradesh assembly elections are going to be held in November this year, and Aam Aadmi Party, after forming its government in Punjab, is now focusing on Himachal Pradesh. In the same backdrop, an image of hoarding of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going viral on social media. The text written on the hoarding reads, "If the central government gives us funds, then the mothers and sisters of Himachal will get 1000 rupees per month. -Arvind Kejriwal."

Social media users are sharing the photo mocking and criticising Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party has promised a monthly payment of Rs 1000 will be given to the 'mothers and sisters' of Himachal Pradesh if they form the government.

Nighat Abbass, Spokesperson at BJP, Delhi shared this image while mocking at Arvind Kejriwal.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption which reads, "केजरीवाल जी दिल्ली, पंजाब के बाद अब हिमाचल में भी झूठ की दुकान खोलने जा रहे हैं....काठ की हांडी बार-बार नहीं चढ़ती."

[English Translation: After Delhi, Punjab, Kejriwal ji is now going to open a shop of lies in Himachal too. The wooden hand does not rise again and again.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Arvind Kejriwal has promised a monthly payment of Rs 1000 to the 'mothers and sisters' of Himachal Pradesh if they form the government.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral photo is a morphed version of an old poster launched by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral photo, which led us to 2015 news reports by some mainstream media outlets.

We found a news report by NDTV titled, "Arvind Kejriwal's New Look in Thank You Message: Muffler Out, Jacket In", published on February 14, 2015. The article used the same image as its cover photo while explaining the new look of Arvind Kejriwal.

The report mentioned that AAP revealed a new look of Kejriwal in its new banner showing him wearing a shirt and a khadi jacket. The banner was released during the time when Kejriwal led his party to a historic win in the Delhi elections.

Comparison (Credit: NDTV)

We found another report by India Today titled, "Arvind Kejriwal chucks trademark muffler, dons a jacket in AAP's latest poster," published on the same day, and it used the same image as its cover photo.

The report informs about the AAP's thanking poster. Originally the text on the banner reads in Hindi, "धन्यवाद दिल्ली! -अरविंद केजरीवाल" (Thank you Delhi! -Arvind Kejriwal).

Image Credit: India Today

Twitter User Calls Out

We also found a Twitter post by a user calling out Nighat Abbas, spokesperson for BJP Delhi, and other BJP handles for spreading fake news using a morphed and edited poster.

Rishikesh Kumar wrote, "Again a morphed and edited poster. She and other BJP handles are spreading fake news in a routine manner because there has not been any deterrent. Punjab Police cyber cell are now taking cognisance of the same."

To conclude, an old poster of AAP featuring Arvind Kejriwal is viral with the morphed text to propagate a fake claim that his government will provide Rs 1000 per month to women in Himachal Pradesh.


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Editor : Bharat Nayak
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
