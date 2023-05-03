Is Arvind Kejriwal Converting Delhi's Schools Into Madrassas? No, Viral Video Is From UP

A video of a government school is viral on social media. In the viral video, policemen can be seen in the footage arresting a Muslim man (Maulana). In 2 minutes 20 seconds long video, a primary school can be seen where some Muslim community members, including children and women, are seen sitting in a classroom. A man questions the activities going on in the class and says that Maulvi is teaching Kalma to children in this government school. Another person can also be heard saying that people in the classroom are conspiring to promote Islam in India.

While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video was of Delhi and targeted CM Arvind Kejriwal for converting government schools into madrassas.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "यह है केजरीवाल का दिल्ली स्कूल मॉडल जिनसे सेकुलर हिंदुओं को लगता है कि केजरीवाल अच्छा काम कर रहा है वह देख लीजिए दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों को केजरीवाल ने मदरसे में बदलना शुरू कर दिया है दिल्ली के विजय नगर का एक सरकारी स्कूल है यह स्कूल में कलमा, उर्दू पढ़ने की इजाजत दी है केजरीवाल ने या उनके बिधायको और सरकार का समर्थन है अब हिंदुओं को तय करना है कि इन जिहादी सोच वाले अरविंद केजरीवाल की पार्टी के साथ क्या करना चाहिए."

[English Translation: This is Kejriwal's Delhi school model, through which secular Hindus feel that Kejriwal is doing a good job. See that Kejriwal has started converting the government schools of Delhi into madrassas. This is a government school in Delhi's Vijay Nagar; this school allowed to read Kalma and Urdu by Kejriwal or his legislators with government support. Now Hindus have to decide what to do with these Jihadi-minded Arvind Kejriwal's party.]

यह है केजरीवाल का दिल्ली स्कूल मॉडल जिनसे सेकुलर हिंदुओं को लगता है कि केजरीवाल अच्छा काम कर रहा है



वह देख लीजिए दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों को केजरीवाल ने मदरसे में बदलना शुरू कर दिया है

दिल्ली के विजय नगर का एक सरकारी स्कूल है यह स्कूल में कलमा, उर्दू पढ़ने की इजाजत दी है केजरी pic.twitter.com/L5kUZ8pYrd — Munna Yadav (@myadav_89) May 1, 2023





यह है केजरीवाल का दिल्ली स्कूल मॉडल जिनसे सेकुलर हिंदुओं को लगता है कि केजरीवाल अच्छा काम कर रहा है वह देख लीजिए दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों को केजरीवाल ने मदरसे में बदलना शुरू कर दिया है

दिल्ली के विजय नगर का एक सरकारी स्कूल है यह स्कूल में कलमा, उर्दू पढ़ने की इजाजत दी है 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/pnPztijC2b — 100rabh SRIVASTAV🚩 🙏 ( एक सनातनी)🚩🙏 (@Chitransh57) May 3, 2023









It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:



Arvind Kejriwal is converting government schools into madrassas.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is old and from Uttar Pradesh.

During our investigation, we find that many people shared the longer version of the viral video. We watched the video carefully. We found that at 1:11 seconds, "Primary School Mirzapur" is written on the wall. Also, a UP Police badge can be seen on a policeman's shoulder in the viral video. Below you can see the comparison.

To confirm our findings, we also searched for the named Mirzapur Primary School. On google maps, we found that Primary School Mirzapur comes in Vijay Nagar of Ghaziabad.

On searching more, we found the still of the viral video on the YouTube channel dated 20 Nov. 2021. The title of the video reads in Hindi, "प्राइमरी विद्यालय में आपत्तिजनक गतिविधि | डॉ आशुतोष गुप्ता." [English Translation: Offensive activity in primary school. Dr. Ashutosh Gupta].

The video's caption reads in English, "The primary school of Bud Bharat Nagar Mirzapur, Ghaziabad, became a centre of objectionable Islamic activities. The meat-biryani party was going on in the primary school on the holidays of Deepawali, Gangasnan and Guruparb. Also found objectionable literature. Apart from men, there was a large gathering of women and children. Social worker Dr Ashutosh Gupta showed courage, made a video and reported it to the police. It is noteworthy that in this video it is told that the viral video is of Ghaziabad".

Conclusion:

Our investigation shows that the viral video is from November 2021. The viral video is not from Delhi but from a government school in Ghaziabad, UP. Delhi government has nothing to do with it. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Does This Video Show Two Robots Dancing In Shanghai? No, Viral Video Circulated With False Claim







