Old Video Viral As Arnab Goswami Celebrating Uddhav Thackerays Resignation
Image Credit: Twitter
Fact Check
Old Video Viral As Arnab Goswami Celebrating Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation

Maharashtra,  5 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote, "Video of the party at Arnab Goswami's house surfaced soon after Uddhav Thackeray resigned". The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim.

In the recent development in Maharashtra political crisis, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has proved his government's majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. The Eknath Shinde-led government won the floor test by a margin of 164-99. He will serve as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra while Devendra Fadnavis will serve as Deputy Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, a video of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami went viral on social media. In this 30-second long video, Arnab Goswami can be seen dancing on a Bollywood song. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that Arnab Goswami celebrated the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer. He criticised former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during his tenure on a number of issues.

A Twitter user share this video and wrote a caption which reads in Hindi, "उद्धव ठाकरे के इस्तीफा देने के तुरंत बाद अर्नब गोस्वामी के घर पर पार्टी की वीडियो सामने आई."

[English Translation: Video of the party at Arnab Goswami's house surfaced soon after Uddhav Thackeray resigned.]

A Facebook user wrote, "उद्धव ठाकरे के इस्तीफा देने के तुरंत बाद अर्नब गोस्वामी के घर पर पार्टी की वीडियो सामने आई."

[English Translation: Video of the party at Arnab Goswami's house surfaced soon after Uddhav Thackeray resigned.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Arnab Goswami celebrating after the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is available on the internet since 2010.

During the initial investigation, we used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the video. We conducted a reverse image search on one of the isolated keyframes which led us to a YouTube video dated March 2021 in which similar footage can seen.

On searching more, we found the longer version of the viral video uploaded on February 11, 2010 by a YouTube channel named Aravind Nair. The title of the video suggests that the viral video is from Times Now's Launch Party. The description of the video reads, "Party to celebrate the christening of the new channel as Times Now". At 3:20 minute of timestamp, one can see footage similar to the viral video.

Though we could not independently verify the origin of the viral video, but it is evident from our investigation that the video has been on the internet since 2010. It has nothing to do with Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Chief Minister. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Kashmiri Pandit Confronted Rahul Gandhi Mid-Flight On Valley's Issue? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim

