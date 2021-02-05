Fact Check

Fact Check: Morphed Image Of Anna Hazare With JP Nadda Viral Claiming Hazare Joined BJP

An image of Anna Hazare being felicitated by BJP President JP Nadda is viral with the claim that he joined BJP. The Logical Indian Fact Check team debunked the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   5 Feb 2021 11:58 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Morphed Image Of Anna Hazare With JP Nadda Viral Claiming Hazare Joined BJP

Image Credit: Wikimedia

On January 29, 2021, Anna Hazare announced that he is going on a hunger strike from January 30 against the farm laws passed by the BJP led central government in September 2020. By evening, he withdrew the protest citing government's assurance to work on all his 15 demands regarding agricultural laws.

In the backdrop of this, an image of social activist Anna Hazare being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda has gone viral on social media claiming Anna Hazare has joined BJP.


In this context, many social media users are sharing the image to show Anna Hazare has joined BJP in the presence of JP Nadda. The image is being shared with the caption, "Joined BJP in the presence of honourable JP Nadda. Glad to be a part of Bhakts (Modi-supporters)."

माननीय श्री जेपी नड्डा की मौजूदगी में आज भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण की!! अभिनंदन भक्तो के साथ जुडणे के लिए.....

Posted by Kailash Babasaheb Pawar on Saturday, 30 January 2021

The post is viral on Facebook and Twitter.


Claim:

Anna Hazare has joined BJP.

Fact Check:

The viral image is digitally morphed to show Anna Hazare is with BJP President JP Nadda.

On closely observing, one can clearly see the difference between the head and neck of Anna Hazare.


We did a reverse image search with the keyword JP Nadda and found a similar image published by The Times of India on March 11, 2020. The original image shows Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP in the presence of JP Nadda.


The Times of India also tweeted the photo.

We compared both the images and found them to be same, except that the face of Jyotiraditya Scindia was replaced by Anna Hazare's face.


Video of the day when Scindia joined BJP can be seen here.

We also found that the viral image had a watermark,' @AnnaHaare'. We searched for @AnnaHaare and found it is a Twitter account which has been suspended.


We also found no news of Anna Hazare joining BJP.

Hence, the morphed image of Anna Hazare has gone viral on Facebook.

Alt News has earlier fact-checked this claim.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Sudarshan News Falsely Reports Old Video Of Nihang Sikhs Attacking A Bus As Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Claim Review :  Anna Hazare has joined BJP.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian