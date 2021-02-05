Fact Check: Morphed Image Of Anna Hazare With JP Nadda Viral Claiming Hazare Joined BJP

On January 29, 2021, Anna Hazare announced that he is going on a hunger strike from January 30 against the farm laws passed by the BJP led central government in September 2020. By evening, he withdrew the protest citing government's assurance to work on all his 15 demands regarding agricultural laws.

In the backdrop of this, an image of social activist Anna Hazare being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda has gone viral on social media claiming Anna Hazare has joined BJP.





In this context, many social media users are sharing the image to show Anna Hazare has joined BJP in the presence of JP Nadda. The image is being shared with the caption, "Joined BJP in the presence of honourable JP Nadda. Glad to be a part of Bhakts (Modi-supporters)."

The post is viral on Facebook and Twitter.





Claim:

Anna Hazare has joined BJP.

Fact Check:



The viral image is digitally morphed to show Anna Hazare is with BJP President JP Nadda.

On closely observing, one can clearly see the difference between the head and neck of Anna Hazare.





We did a reverse image search with the keyword JP Nadda and found a similar image published by The Times of India on March 11, 2020. The original image shows Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP in the presence of JP Nadda.





The Times of India also tweeted the photo.

We compared both the images and found them to be same, except that the face of Jyotiraditya Scindia was replaced by Anna Hazare's face.







Video of the day when Scindia joined BJP can be seen here.

We also found that the viral image had a watermark,' @AnnaHaare'. We searched for @AnnaHaare and found it is a Twitter account which has been suspended.





We also found no news of Anna Hazare joining BJP.

Hence, the morphed image of Anna Hazare has gone viral on Facebook.

Alt News has earlier fact-checked this claim.

