No, Andhra Pradesh Govt Has Not Banned Wearing Of T-Shirts, Jeans In Medical Colleges; Viral Claim By Media Outlets Is False

Several news media outlets recently reported that the Director of Medical Education in Andhra Pradesh has prohibited wearing jeans and T-shirts in medical colleges. As per the claim by News18 Telugu and Asianet Telugu, students and faculty in medical courses are not allowed to wear jeans and T-shirts in medical institutions following the alleged order.

News outlets such as ETV Bharat, News18 Telugu, Asianet Telugu, ABP Live Telugu, OneIndia Telugu, and ap7 circulated the supposed dress order.



As per the reports, the State Director of Medical Education (DME) has clarified that medical students should not wear jeans, pants, and T-shirts. Female assistant professors, associate professor,rs and medical students should wear saris or churidars only.



The reports claim that MBBS and PG medical students must henceforth wear clean clothes and shave their b, and womenWomen should not let their hair down. Supposedly, the DME office has suggested wearing a stethoscope and an apron.













Suman TV Telugu uploaded a video report based on the claims of jeans, T-shirts, and pants being prohibited by the DME and female medical professionals and students being required to w themear.

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found ie false. Andhra Pradesh government denied the viral claim.

We conducted a keyword search and did not find any reliable reports apart from the ones listed talking about a recent order by the DME to ban jeans and T-shirts from medical institutions and campuses.



Scanning the website of the Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Medical Education website, we did not see any notifications concerning dress codes.



We then saw a tweet on the Andhra Pradesh government's Fact Check wing's Twitter handle. The verified Twitter handle of @FactCheckAPG,ov in a tweet published on December 2, stated, "The AP Medical Education Services refutes, "the news published in certain media sections regardress code-code in medical colleges."

The AP Medical Education Services refutes, "the news published in certain media sections regarding dress-code in medical colleges".



No such orders have been issued for Medical Students. The news spreading is not official. pic.twitter.com/ol9v2VW0zW — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) December 2, 2022

The tweet is captioned, "No such orders have been issued for Medical Stu, and the. The news spreading is not official." The Andhra Pradesh government's Fact Check wintweet g contained a letter from the Director of Medical Education, Vinod Kumar.



The letter notes, "In response to the news item published in the Surya newspaper & TV9 News Channel with the caption " ఏపీలో వైద్య విద్యార్థులకు డ్రెస్ కోడ్ (Dress code for medical students in AP) in Surya newspaper and TV9 News Channel "వైద్య విద్యార్ధులు జీన్స్, టీ షర్టులు ధరించవద్దు ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసిన DME (Medical students have been instructed not to wear jeans and t-shirts,", it is hereby informed that no such orders or circulars have been issued for Medical Students."

The letter called out Surya newspaper and TV9 News specifically for the wrong information they had circulated regarding the supposed dress code.

The letter added that a code was being implemented, which includes wearing of Apron, ID Card, etc., during office hours on hospital premises. This code, which is under the stage of consultation with various employee associations and institutions, would apply to employees & faculty.

"Detailed guidelines/ circular will be issued only after consultation and deliberation. The news spreading around is not official. I request you to publish the same in the leading daily newspapers for information to the public," the letter by Dr. Vinod Kumar, the Director of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh.



We found that the claims about a new dress code prohibiting wearing jeans and T-shirts are false, as the Director of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Vinod Kumar, denied these claims. A dress code for aprons and ID Cards is under deliberation at the moment, he had stated. Thus, we found that the viral claim is false.

