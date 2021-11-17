Old Video Of Ramnavami Procession Falsely Shared As Recent Protest Of BJP In Amravati

BJP called a bandh against the rallies organized by Muslim organizations on 12 November in Amaravati, Maharashtra, against the communal violence in Tripura. During the rally by Muslims, stones were pelted by the mob at a BJP leader's house. In the bandh that followed the rally, various Muslim shops were torched, and vehicles were burnt.

Amidst this, a video of a mob chanting Jai Shree Ram in front of a mosque is viral on social media. A large mob waving the saffron flag and chanting the pro-Hindu slogan can be seen in the viral video. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from Amravati, Maharashtra, where a curfew was imposed after the BJP protested.

While sharing this video a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "त्रिपुरा दंगे के खिलाफ मुसलमानों ने कल किए गए बंद के बाद आज भाजपा के विरोध प्रदर्शन के बाद महाराष्ट्र के अमरावती में कर्फ्यू. Hinduism और Hindutva को समझने के लिये इससे बढ़िया उदाहरण नहीं मिलेगा! हिंदुइज्म की रक्षा करना ही हिंदुत्व का काम है! जय जय श्री राम."

[English Translation: Curfew in Maharashtra's Amravati after BJP's protested today following the bandh by Muslims against Tripura riots. To understand Hinduism and Hindutva, there will be no better example than this! The task of Hindutva is to protect Hinduism. Jai Jai Shri Ram]

It is being widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

The viral video is from Amravati, Maharashtra, where a curfew was imposed after the BJP protested against a Muslim rally.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2019.

With the help of the Invid tool, we performed a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video and found stills of viral video in a tweet of ANI dated 13 April 2013. According to the tweet, the viral video is of a Ramnavmi Procession from Kalaburagi, Karnataka. The tweet's caption reads, "Karnataka: Visuals from #RamNavami procession carried out earlier today in Kalaburagi. Muslims were seen distributing juice to the devotees of Lord Ram during the procession."

Karnataka: Visuals from #RamNavami procession carried out earlier today in Kalaburagi. Muslims were seen distributing juice to the devotees of Lord Ram during the procession. pic.twitter.com/m8bnw8DRrX — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

We also compared the images posted by ANI with the viral video. Below you can see the comparison.

We also found a video on the YouTube handle of news agency ANI, dated 22 April 2019. In this video, we can see the visuals of the viral video from another angle. The title of the video reads, "Muslims in Kalaburgi offer juices to Hindu devotees during Ram Navami procession". According to this video, Muslims and Hindus set an example of social harmony as Muslims offered juices and drinks to the devotees during the Ramnavmi procession. At 1:36 seconds of this video, visuals similar to the viral video can be seen.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not from Amravati but Kalaburgi, Karnataka. The viral video is of the Ramnavmi procession, which happened in 2019 in which Muslims offered juices to Hindu devotees to set an example of communal harmony. Though it is true, Amravati witnessed communal tension in recent days, but the viral video is not associated with it. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

