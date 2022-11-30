All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
BJP IT Cell Head Makes False Claims About Earths Rotation And Rahul Gandhis Aarti At Narmada Ghat In Omkareshwar

Image Credit: Twitter/Amit Malviya

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

BJP IT Cell Head Makes False Claims About Earth's Rotation And Rahul Gandhi's Aarti At Narmada Ghat In Omkareshwar

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  30 Nov 2022 12:10 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The in-charge of BJP's IT department, Amit Malviya, circulated the video claiming that Rahul Gandhi performed the aarti wrong as the Earth rotates in a clockwise direction.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT cell head, circulated a video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi performing aarti at the Narmada Ghat in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh. The in charge of BJP's IT department circulated the video claiming that Rahul Gandhi performed the aarti wrong as the Earth rotates in a clockwise direction.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi performed the 'Ma Narmada' aarti at Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh at Narmada Ghat as a part of the Madhya Pradesh leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Claim:

Amit Malviya tweeted a 5-second video of the Congress leader showing him performing aarti at Narmada Ghat. The caption of Malviya's post reads, "If only "chunavi Hindu" Rahul Gandhi knew that aarti is done clockwise and there is a scientific reason for it (earth moves in a clockwise direction and hence environmental frequencies are in sync with movement), he would not be making a spectacle of himself in public like this…".

Malviya refers to Gandhi as a 'temporary Hindu' accusing the Congress leader of using the Hindu religion as a ploy for elections. The same video is circulated with similar claims that read, "This is what happens when the son of a Catholic mother and a Parsi father pretends to be Hindu for electoral gains; he does aarti anti-clockwise."


Fact Check:

We conducted a keyword search for how aarti is performed and came across articles in Navbharat Times, Newstrack, ABP Live, and Times Now, which noted that aarti is meant to be conducted in a clockwise manner.

Image Credit: NavBharat Times


We then conducted a keyword search for the extended video showing Rahul Gandhi performing an aarti. We came across a tweet published on November 25, 2022, uploaded on the verified Twitter handle of the Congress. In this video, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the priest can be seen performing aarti in the same clockwise direction.

We came across a video uploaded by Facebook user Temple Connect published on May 21, 2020, showing priests performing the Narmada aarti at Omkareshwar.

We found a video of Rahul Gandhi performing a 'Ganga aarti' at the famous Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar in February 2022. We also found a video of BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan performing an aarti in Narmada ghat in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh. Comparing these videos, it can be seen that the aarti is being performed in a clockwise direction.


We also conducted a keyword search for the Earth's rotation. We found relevant information on the Solar System website by the space agency NASA. As per the space agency, "the Earth rotates on its axis relative to the sun every 24.0 hours mean solar time, with an inclination of 23.45 degrees from the plane of its orbit around the sun." As per the report by NASA, the Earth rotates from west to east, which is in an anti-clockwise direction.

Image Credit: NASA.gov

We also came across a Mental Floss article that elaborated on the direction in which the Earth rotates. "The rotational direction helps shed light on why the sun "rises" in the east and "sets" in the west—because Earth is turning from west to east," asserts the article stating that the Earth rotates counterclockwise from west to east.

Image Credit: Mentalfloss

We also came across a visualisation of the Earth's rotation imaged by the Deep Space Climate Observatory, also showing the axis tilt.


Conclusion:

Amit Malviya falsely claimed that Rahul Gandhi was not aware of the correct direction to perform aarti. The video shows that the direction of the aarti performed by Gandhi is the correct way to perform the ritual as can be seen from the videos showing MP CM Shivraj Chouhan. Malviya had also made the strange claim stating that the Earth moves in a clockwise manner passing it off as a scientific fact associated with performing aartis. Thus, we can conclude that the claims made by Malviya are false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Video Showing Murder Of Woman Is Not Related To 'Love Jihad' Or Jabalpur Resort Murder; Viral Video Is From Colombia

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Congress 
BJP 
Rahul Gandhi 
Aarti 
False Claim 

Must Reads

Do Indian Sanitary Pads Contain 'Chemical Phthalates' More Than EU's Standard Limit? Misleading Information Viral
BJP IT Cell Head Makes False Claims About Earth's Rotation And Rahul Gandhi's Aarti At Narmada Ghat In Omkareshwar
Sustainable Cars! Four Lucknow School Kids Build Cars That Don't Pollute Air, Instead Clean It When Driven
In A First, Indore Plans To Issue Municipal Green Bond To Retail Investors For Solar Plant
Similar Posts
Do Indian Sanitary Pads Contain Chemical Phthalates More Than EUs Standard Limit? Misleading Information Viral
Fact Check

Do Indian Sanitary Pads Contain 'Chemical Phthalates' More Than EU's Standard Limit? Misleading...

Jakir Hassan
No, Video Showing Murder Of Woman Is Not Related To Love Jihad Or Jabalpur Resort Murder; Viral Video Is From Colombia
Fact Check

No, Video Showing Murder Of Woman Is Not Related To 'Love Jihad' Or Jabalpur Resort Murder; Viral...

Jakir Hassan
Old Video Of Religious Conversion In Qatar Shared As Visuals From Ongoing FIFA World Cup
Fact Check

Old Video Of Religious Conversion In Qatar Shared As Visuals From Ongoing FIFA World Cup

The Logical Indian Crew
No, Saudi Arabian Players Are Not Getting Rolls Royce For Their Win Against Argentina In World Cup; Viral Claim Is False
Fact Check

No, Saudi Arabian Players Are Not Getting Rolls Royce For Their Win Against Argentina In World Cup;...

Jakir Hassan
This Viral Image Shows Gujarats Education Minister Falling At Peoples Feet For Votes? No, Check The Facts Here!
Fact Check

This Viral Image Shows Gujarat's Education Minister Falling At People's Feet For Votes? No, Check...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X