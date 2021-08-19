Photoshopped Clip Viral Claiming A Man Tried To Escape Afghanistan On Airplane's Wing

Taliban declared a complete seizure of Afghanistan's Kabul on 15 August. The citizens of the war-torn country are desperately trying to flee, and their horrifying visuals from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport are all over social media. Amidst this, a clip showing a man clung to the turbine engine of a flying aeroplane is shared with a claim that the man is an Afghan citizen trying to escape the Taliban occupied country.

The video is viral on Facebook and is captioned as, "#VIRALVIDEO | Citizens of Afghanistan scared of TB occupation hugging deaths and riding on the wings of the Airplane".

A Facebook page, 'Gulistan News Channel', shared the video;









The video is also shared on Twitter with similar captions.

#Citizens of Afghanistan scared of TB occupation hugging deaths and riding on the wings of the Airplane pic.twitter.com/cl8AwCL20Z — Kamlesh Kumar Ojha🇮🇳 (@Kamlesh_ojha1) August 17, 2021

Claim:

The video is of an Afghan man trying to escape the Taliban occupied country by clinging to the turbine engine of a flying aircraft.

Fact Check:

We did a reverse image search of the keyframes from the video and found a Pinterest video that showed a man sitting on a flying aeroplane. The man is sitting on a chair and having a drink placed on a table in front of him. The video is watermarked with the text "Crp: Huy quân hoa".

Image Credit: Pinterest

Taking a cue from "Huy quân hoa", we did a Google search and reached a Youtube video dated 17 December 2020. The Youtube video was uploaded by a verified channel, 'Quần Hoa TV'. The video shows a man doing various activities like sitting, lying, working, and cooking on the turbine engine of the flying aeroplane.

We looked at the channel and found that the about section has Vietnamese text, that in English reads, "Channel specializing in interesting Vlog videos between daily life and many interesting things from Photoshop. This is my official channel, no sub-channels".

The video's description also mentions various links, and it includes a Facebook profile named 'Huy Xuân Mai'. We searched the profile on Facebook and found the Youtube video's creator, a photoshop professional. He had uploaded the viral video on his Facebook timeline on 17 August 2020. He captioned the video in Vietnamese, which translates to English, "Experience the reclining chair of Vietname…."

Thus, the video showing a man clinging to the turbine engine of a flying aeroplane is shared with a false claim. It has nothing to do with Afghanistan or the Taliban. The video is a creation of a photoshop professional who created it in the year 2020.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

