HeroCaste discrimination
Photoshopped Clip Viral Claiming A Man Tried To Escape Afghanistan On Airplanes Wing

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Photoshopped Clip Viral Claiming A Man Tried To Escape Afghanistan On Airplane's Wing

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  19 Aug 2021 11:31 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A clip showing a man clung to the turbine engine of a flying airplane is shared with a claim that the man is an Afghan trying to escape the Taliban occupied country.

Taliban declared a complete seizure of Afghanistan's Kabul on 15 August. The citizens of the war-torn country are desperately trying to flee, and their horrifying visuals from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport are all over social media. Amidst this, a clip showing a man clung to the turbine engine of a flying aeroplane is shared with a claim that the man is an Afghan citizen trying to escape the Taliban occupied country.

The video is viral on Facebook and is captioned as, "#VIRALVIDEO | Citizens of Afghanistan scared of TB occupation hugging deaths and riding on the wings of the Airplane".

Image Credit: Facebook/Screenshot

A Facebook page, 'Gulistan News Channel', shared the video;



The video is also shared on Twitter with similar captions.

Claim:

The video is of an Afghan man trying to escape the Taliban occupied country by clinging to the turbine engine of a flying aircraft.

Fact Check:

We did a reverse image search of the keyframes from the video and found a Pinterest video that showed a man sitting on a flying aeroplane. The man is sitting on a chair and having a drink placed on a table in front of him. The video is watermarked with the text "Crp: Huy quân hoa".

Image Credit: Pinterest

Taking a cue from "Huy quân hoa", we did a Google search and reached a Youtube video dated 17 December 2020. The Youtube video was uploaded by a verified channel, 'Quần Hoa TV'. The video shows a man doing various activities like sitting, lying, working, and cooking on the turbine engine of the flying aeroplane.

We looked at the channel and found that the about section has Vietnamese text, that in English reads, "Channel specializing in interesting Vlog videos between daily life and many interesting things from Photoshop. This is my official channel, no sub-channels".

Image Credit: YouTube

The video's description also mentions various links, and it includes a Facebook profile named 'Huy Xuân Mai'. We searched the profile on Facebook and found the Youtube video's creator, a photoshop professional. He had uploaded the viral video on his Facebook timeline on 17 August 2020. He captioned the video in Vietnamese, which translates to English, "Experience the reclining chair of Vietname…."

Thus, the video showing a man clinging to the turbine engine of a flying aeroplane is shared with a false claim. It has nothing to do with Afghanistan or the Taliban. The video is a creation of a photoshop professional who created it in the year 2020.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Image Of Rescue Operation In Philippines Shared As Evacuation Of Indians From Afghanistan

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Aeroplane 
Taliban 
Afghanistan 
Wings 
