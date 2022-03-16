AIMIM Cuts Into SP Votes Helping BJP Win 165 Seats In UP Elections? No, Wrong Data Viral

In UP, BJP won 255 seats out of 403, and Samajwadi Party came second with 111 seats. Since then, social media users have been blaming Muslims and Dalits for the BJP win, and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party for working as BJP's "B" team. In the same backdrop, a post is doing round on social media. It is being claimed that the BJP won 165 seats in the recently held UP elections with a vote margin of fewer than 2,000 votes. It is also being said that the AIMIM party cut the vote of SP-RLD in all these 165 seats, which ultimately helped BJP to win the election.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh shared this post with a caption that reads, "Interesting facts. MIM and BJP are doing exactly what Britishers scripted by promoting Hindu Mahasabha RSS Savarkar on one side and Jinnah Muslim League on the other side. Religious Fanaticism Globally is a curse to Humanity".

A Facebook user shared this post in which he wrote: "BJP Won

7 seats with difference of 200 votes.

23 seats with difference of 500 votes

49 seats with difference of 1000 votes

21 seats with difference of 2000 votes.

In all the above, Owaisi has generously helped the BJP. He deserves Bharat Ratna award! "

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

News agency IANS quoted this data in their story. Later, media outlets like Deccan Herald, Times Of India, Hindustan Times, Lokmat, Republic, Zee News also used this data quoting IANS.





Claim:

In the UP election, BJP won 165 seats with a vote margin of fewer than 2,000 votes. In all these seats, AIMIM contested elections that cut SP's votes share, ultimately helping BJP win the elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. According to data available on the Election Commission Of India website, only 29 seats was there in which a candidate won by a margin of fewer than 2,000 votes.

During the initial investigation, we searched on the Election Commission Of India(ECI) website to know the number of AIMIM candidates in the UP elections. We found that AIMIM contested on 96 seats out of a total of 403 seats. It clearly means that the claim of AIMIM helping the BJP in 165 seats is false.

BJP won 165 seats with a margin of less than 2000 votes?

We search the data available on the ECI website. We found that there is not even a single seat in which any party won by a margin of less than 200 votes. The lowest margin of winning of any candidate was 203 which was registered in Dhampur Vidhan Sabha of Bijnor district. Here Naeem-ul-Hasan of Samajwadi Party was defeated by Ashok Rana of BJP with a margin of 203 votes.

We searched for the other claim made in the post. In our investigation, we found that there are only 29 seats where the winning margin is less than 2000 votes. Of these 29 seats, the winning margin is less than 500 votes in 11 seats. It includes both the Samajwadi Party and BJP winning those seats. Hence, it nullifies the second claim of BJP winning 23 seats with a margin of fewer than 500 votes.

The third and the fourth claim is that BJP won 49 seats with a difference of 1000 votes and 21 seats with a difference of 2000 votes. However, we found only four seats where a party (including BJP and SP) won with a difference of less than 1,000 votes, while the difference of lesser than 2000 votes was noticed in only 29 seats. Below you can see the graph.

Our investigation shows that the claim Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM party helped BJP win 165 seats in the UP election is false. We found that the AIMIM party contested 96 seats only. Also, out of 403 seats, there were only 29 seats where the winning margin was less than 2000 votes. Hence, the viral claim is false.



