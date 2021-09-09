All section
Old Image Of Aaditya Thackerays Urdu Language Poster Shared With Communal Claim

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Image Of Aaditya Thackeray's Urdu Language Poster Shared With Communal Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Maharashtra,  9 Sep 2021 11:28 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Right-leaning page Kreatley Media which is known for peddling fake news, tweeted this image with the caption "Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?". The viral Image is 2 years old.

A poster of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray is viral on social media. In the viral green colour hoarding, Aditya Thackeray can be seen waving hands while 'Salaam Worli' is written on it in Urdu. Right-leaning page Kreatley Media which is known for peddling fake news tweeted this image with a caption in Hindi, "यह रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है." Its English translation reads, "What is this relationship called?" Kreately media are presenting the poster in such a way that Aaditya Thackeray is trying to conciliate the Muslim vote bank.

While sharing this post on Twitter, a right-wing columnist, Shefali Vaidya, taunted and wrote in Marathi, "हिंदूहृदय सम्राटांचे लाडके नातू आणि मराठी अस्मिता वगैरे…." [English translation- Beloved grandsons of Hindu-hearted emperors and Marathi identities etc..]

BJP National Media Panelist and Lawyer Charu Pragya also tweeted this picture with a caption, "From Saffron to Green. From Marathi to Urdu. From Shiv Sena to..."

This poster is viral on Facebook and Twitter.



Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Shiv Sena has put up a billboard in Urdu in Mumbai with "Salaam Worli" written on it to appease Muslims.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading.

We did a google reverse image search of the viral picture, which led us to several media reports. We found a report from India Today of October 2019. The report's headline reads, "Aaditya Thackeray says Salaam Worli: Multilingual posters greet Sena scion's constituency." According to this report, just before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena had put up these banners for the political campaign of Aaditya Thackeray. Aaditya Thackeray was the candidate from the Worli assembly seat in the election. This report contains the same poster which was shared by Kreately media and BJP media panellist Charu Pragya.

Image Credit: India Today

We also found this poster in a report of India.com dated 2 October 2019. According to the report, apart from Urdu, hoardings written in Gujarati, Telugu and Marathi languages ​​were also placed by Shiv Sena in the Worli area.

Image Credit: India.com

News agency ANI also tweeted these pictures of posters on 2 October 2019. In the tweet, the viral picture and posters written in different languages can be seen.

Our investigation shows that the picture is from October 2019, when Shiv Sena had put up such posters in Worli, Mumbai, during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Apart from Urdu, posters are written in different languages as well. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Shares Old Photo As Ongoing Kisan Mahapanchayat In UP's Muzzafarnagar

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
