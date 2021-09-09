Old Image Of Aaditya Thackeray's Urdu Language Poster Shared With Communal Claim

A poster of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray is viral on social media. In the viral green colour hoarding, Aditya Thackeray can be seen waving hands while 'Salaam Worli' is written on it in Urdu. Right-leaning page Kreatley Media which is known for peddling fake news tweeted this image with a caption in Hindi, "यह रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है." Its English translation reads, "What is this relationship called?" Kreately media are presenting the poster in such a way that Aaditya Thackeray is trying to conciliate the Muslim vote bank.

While sharing this post on Twitter, a right-wing columnist, Shefali Vaidya, taunted and wrote in Marathi, "हिंदूहृदय सम्राटांचे लाडके नातू आणि मराठी अस्मिता वगैरे…." [English translation- Beloved grandsons of Hindu-hearted emperors and Marathi identities etc..]



BJP National Media Panelist and Lawyer Charu Pragya also tweeted this picture with a caption, "From Saffron to Green. From Marathi to Urdu. From Shiv Sena to..."

From Saffron to Green.

From Marathi to Urdu.

From Shiv Sena to ……………..?



🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ciMiQ9pZLO — Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) September 7, 2021

This poster is viral on Facebook and Twitter.









Claim:

Shiv Sena has put up a billboard in Urdu in Mumbai with "Salaam Worli" written on it to appease Muslims.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading.

We did a google reverse image search of the viral picture, which led us to several media reports. We found a report from India Today of October 2019. The report's headline reads, "Aaditya Thackeray says Salaam Worli: Multilingual posters greet Sena scion's constituency." According to this report, just before the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena had put up these banners for the political campaign of Aaditya Thackeray. Aaditya Thackeray was the candidate from the Worli assembly seat in the election. This report contains the same poster which was shared by Kreately media and BJP media panellist Charu Pragya.

We also found this poster in a report of India.com dated 2 October 2019. According to the report, apart from Urdu, hoardings written in Gujarati, Telugu and Marathi languages ​​were also placed by Shiv Sena in the Worli area.

News agency ANI also tweeted these pictures of posters on 2 October 2019. In the tweet, the viral picture and posters written in different languages can be seen.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena puts up posters of Aditya Thackeray which say 'How are you Worli?' in different languages. He is contesting #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls from Worli constituency. https://t.co/kurUjKEGT7 pic.twitter.com/CpgCaGr1r1 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Our investigation shows that the picture is from October 2019, when Shiv Sena had put up such posters in Worli, Mumbai, during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Apart from Urdu, posters are written in different languages as well. Hence, the viral claim is false.

