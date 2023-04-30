Does This Viral Video Show Ad Against BJP Ahead Of Karnataka Elections? No, Viral Video Is Edited And Misleading

A viral video showing a man being requested to pay extra for a shopping bag is being circulated with the claim that it is a political ad asking people to vote against Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Narendra Modi. The video is going viral in the context of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled for May 10, 2023, in a single phase, followed by vote counting on May 13. The BJP and the Congress are the major political parties going head to head in the upcoming elections.

The viral video shows a scene at a shopping mart where a person purchases several items. The cashier asks them whether they require a carry bag for groceries. The shopper denies them and instead grabs the groceries with their hands, mouth and neck. The ad cuts to a text which reads, “Modi Hatao Paise Bachao, Modi Hatao Desh Bachao, Modi Hatao Beti Bacaho.” (Remove Modi Save Money, Remove Modi Save the Nation, Remove Modi Save your Daughters)



The video is viral with the claim, “Modi Hatao Desh Bacho 🔥 Best Ads 💪🔥 #KarnatakaElection2023.

Modi Hatao Desh Bacho 🔥 Best Ads 💪🔥#KarnatakaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/ODziMkMy7N — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) April 27, 2023

The video is being shared on Facebook with similar claims.





We scanned the replies to the viral video and found a reply by user @ankurbhugra posted on April 27, 2023. The reply simply states that the video is an advertisement by CEAT Tyres.

The link led us to a YouTube video uploaded on June 8, 2017, titled, ‘Savings at Supermarket - CEAT Fuelsmarrt Tyres’. The video is the same as the viral video except without the disclaimer requesting people not to vote for PM Modi and the BJP. The video does not contain a disclaimer advising people to stop voting for the BJP but rather a logo of the CEAT Tyre company.

The video description reads, “How often has a trip to the supermarket involved spending big on a few kilos? Every single time, right? When such is the case, any savings bring a smile! Why choose to save just a few coins when you can save much more to cover your grocery bills? With CEAT Fuelsmarrt tyres, you'll always be covered! #SaveBigNotSmall.”

The original ad is 37 seconds long, at the end of the ad, there is no tagline saying "Modi Hatao" as in the viral video. The original ad contains a call to action for consumers to buy CEAT tyres to save money.

The same advertisement by CEAT Tyres has been uploaded by other users on YouTube as well.

We found that the viral video is not a campaigning video asking people to not vote for the BJP. CEAT Tyres uploaded the original advertisement on June 8, 2017, which is entirely unrelated to the Karnataka elections. Thus, the viral video is edited and misleading.

