Does This Viral Video Show People Thrashing AAP MLA In Punjab? No, Viral Video Is Scripted

A video of an elderly woman slapping a man is doing rounds on social media. In this video of 1:10 seconds, a woman and his son can be seen arguing with an MLA. Later the MLA threatened the woman's son, on which the woman got enraged and slapped the MLA. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the locals thrashed an AAP MLA in Punjab.

Congress leader Alka Lamba shared this video and wrote, "Ek Mauka... #AAP MLA in Panjab...#AAP के ठगों से सावधान."

[English Translation: One chance... AAP MLA in Punjab...Beware of AAP thugs.]

Another user wrote, "Kudos to this lady. How she gave right treatment to AAP MLA in Punjab."

Kudos to this lady. How she gave right treatment to AAP MLA in punjab. pic.twitter.com/L63QGoS1Lh — #RenukaJain (@RenukaJain6) February 4, 2023

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows an AAP MLA thrashed by the public in Punjab.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully and found a logo on the top right corner which reads, 'Lok Awaz Pubjabi.’ Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search which led us to the YouTube channel with the same name, in which the extended version of the viral video can be seen. The title of the video reads in English "The slapping MLA came in the way of people | New Punjabi Short Movie | 2023 | LOK AWAZ Punjabi." It clearly suggests that the viral video is scripted.

We then found a declaimer at 21 seconds of the video, which reads, 'The video made by Lok Awaz Tv is made for entertainment purposes only. It has been created to aware people from social evils and for awareness purposes. All the characters and events are fictitious and have no relation with any person. Any resemblance will be mere coincidence. We have no intention to hurt any person, profession or community.'



We also found names and credits given to the actors and the technical team in the description section. At 2:26 of the timestamp, one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is scripted and made for entertainment and awareness purposes. It has nothing to do with the Aam Aadmi Party. Hence, the viral claim is false.









If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Was 'Hind City' Renamed To Honor Indians, Hindus And PM Modi? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading