Was AAP Leader Satyendra Jain Bleeding In This Viral Image? No, Viral Image Is Misleading!

An image of Satyendra Jain, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party has gone viral across social media propelled by several news outlets publishing reports about him. The news outlets claim that the AAP leader's face was bruised after his exit from the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

Satyendra Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Jain had allegedly laundered black money amounting to ₹16.39 crore through 54 shell companies of three hawala operators of Kolkata. A Delhi court recently reserved its order on the bail plea of Satyendra Jain.

The image shows AAP leader Satyendra Jain sitting in a car accompanied by a person. He is looking off into the distance and his mouth is slightly ajar, due to unknown reasons. The viral posts and media reports claim that Satyendra Jain, currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, was seen 'bruising or bleeding.' The image has been used by many members of the AAP to levy allegations against the BJP and the ED for the mistreatment of Jain.

The image was tweeted by the Punjabi news outlet, Punjab Kesari.



The caption posted with the image reads, "This photo of Satyendar Jain, who was taken in ED's custody has gone viral. The photo shows him bleeding from his mouth. AAP has said– Everyone from the BJP will have to answer to God for this."

The image has been tweeted by several AAP leaders including Atishi Marlena, Vikas Yogi and Sanjay Singh amongst others.

ये वो शख़्स है जिसने देश को मोहल्ला क्लिनिक का मॉडल दिया 5 Flyover के निर्माण में दिल्ली की जनता का 300 करोड़ रु बचाया।@SatyendarJain की ये तस्वीर मोदी और उनकी मैना (ED) पर काला दाग है।

ये देश तुम लोगों को कभी माफ़ नही करेगा। pic.twitter.com/ejO4KcLLFb — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 10, 2022





All these tweets share similar claims, that Satyendra Jain can be seen bleeding from his mouth, while he was in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate. We also came across reports by Punjab Kesari, Financial Express and APN News.





Media outlets like Jansatta, News24, NDTV, APN News also reported the same.

Many users also claimed that Satyendra Jain was tortured in custody.

समय बड़ा बलवान है



I will never forget this tortured face of Shri Satyendra Jain Sahab. pic.twitter.com/g1jBAF6Ccl — Ajinkya Vyawahare 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@vajinkya16) June 9, 2022





समय बड़ा बलवान है और अच्छे अच्छों को सबक सिखा थी है राजा हो या रंक😡😡



I will never forget this tortured face of our beloved Shri Satyendra Jain जी pic.twitter.com/VB6X1njQEs — AAP RAJESH JAIN (@rajeshved36) June 10, 2022

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The mark on Jain's face was actually the reflection of a tree on the window of the car.

We conducted a keyword search with relevant terms such as 'Satyendra Jain in custody'. We came across reports by Hindustan Times and LiveMint which carried images of Satyendra Jain.

The Hindustan Times report was published on June 10, 2022, and detailed how the AAP leader would be held in custodial interrogation till June 13 in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The LiveMint report published on 13 June 2022 also carried the same image. The report also detailed how Jain had been held in 14-day judicial custody.

These images show Jain in the same clothing and show the same person on his right side. However, the AAP member cannot be seen with any bruising or bleeding on his face. We also came across a report by The Week, published on June 13, 2022, which showed Jain in the same clothing without any visual indication of bleeding or injuries.

This report by The Sen Times, published on 13 June 2022, also showed a photo of Jain from another angle with seemingly the same person sitting beside him. These images do not show any visual indication of Jain bleeding from his mouth or any bruising on his face.

In this Live Mint report, we noticed that the image was clicked by Rahul Singh, a photojournalist with ANI.

This prompted us to conduct a keyword search on Twitter with the relevant keywords. We came across this tweet by the ANI photojournalist Rahul Singh uploaded on June 10, 2022. In the caption, he states, "This photograph was taken on June 09, 2022, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was being brought to the ED Office from Rouse Avenue District Court. Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case on May 30."

This photograph taken on June 09,2022 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain being brought to ED Office from Rouse Avenue District Court, Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case on May 30 📸 Rahul Singh pic.twitter.com/NoMlnt397B — Rahul Singh (@Rahulphoto_) June 10, 2022

Comparing the viral image and the other image clicked by Rahul Singh, we found nothing resembling a marking of blood or bruising on his face. In both the pictures, Satyendra Jain and the person beside him are seen wearing the same clothes. The view outside the car in which Singh is being transported is also similar in both the pictures. On close examination and comparison between the two images, we also found that the 'mark' on Jain's face was actually the reflection of a tree on the window of the car. The reflection of the trees is identical in both images which have slightly shifted in the viral image to give the mistaken impression of a 'bruise or blood marking'.

In our investigation, we found several images of Jain from different angles, in which no signs of bruising or bleeding were noticed. These images contained no reflections from nearby trees, unlike the viral image.



On comparing the viral image with another image clicked by the ANI photojournalist Rahul Singh, we found nothing resembling a marking of blood or bruising on his face. Jain and the person beside him are seen wearing the same clothes and the view outside the car is also similar in both the pictures.



On close examination and comparison between the two images, we also found that the 'mark' on Jain's face was actually the reflection of a tree on the window of the car. The reflection gave the misleading impression of a bruising and was circulated by political leaders and through news reports.



