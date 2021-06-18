Fact Check: Video Of Jahangirpuri, Delhi Shared As Beating Of Accused Of Ghaziabad Incident

A video is being shared on social media in which a mob is beating three people. It can be seen in the video that a large number of people are gathered. Some people from the crowd are dragging people out of the house and start beating them with sticks. It is being claimed that this is related to the incident of Loni, Ghaziabad where recently some youths thrashed an elderly person. The investigation of the Ghaziabad case is still going on, and in the meantime, people on social media are massively sharing this video and writing, "The people who had shaved the beard of the elderly in Loni were thrown out of the house and killed by the public".





Claim:



The accused who beat up a Muslim man in Loni, Ghaziabad were caught and beaten up by the public.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

In the incident which happened in Loni, Ghaziabad, the police have arrested 3 people so far, and 3 people are absconding. Therefore the claim being made in the video looks suspicious. Searching the internet, we did not find any such report that the accused were attacked by a mob.

After analyzing comments on the video in Facebook posts, we found that some users have attributed it to Jahangirpuri, Delhi. When we did the reverse search with Key frames taken from the video, we found that the same video has been shared by local media organizations and journalist of Delhi on June 13, 2021, as the Jahangirpuri incident.





Three persons were caught and beaten up by the residents. They allegedly came to extort money from a vegetable seller in Jahangirpuri. All three are belonging to betting gangs and money deal was also related to the same. Later, they were handed over to the police. pic.twitter.com/pAd2TDmbDN — alok singh (@AlokReporter) June 13, 2021

According to the news report of NDTV, this incident is of June 12 when three people came to the house of a vegetable seller to extort money. But the vegetable vendor appealed to the neighbours for help, after which the people thrashed the three accused and then handed them over to the police.

Conclusion:



It is clear from the news reports that his video is from the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi, where there was a fight between the local people and three extortionists. 8 people were arrested in this case.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Claim Of Newborn Calf Serum In Covaxin Is False, BJP Accuses Congress Of Spreading Misinformation