Caste discrimination
Media Outlets Share Scripted Video As 22-Year-Old Man Marrying 52-Year-Old Woman

Image Credit: Zee News

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Media Outlets Share Scripted Video As 22-Year-Old Man Marrying 52-Year-Old Woman

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  16 Dec 2022 11:05 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A scripted video showing a man in his early 20s marrying a 52-year-old woman is going viral across social media. Media outlets such as Aaj Tak, NDTV, and ABP News circulated the video through reports passing it off as an actual incident.

A video showing a man in his early 20s allegedly marrying a 52-year-old woman is going viral across social media. Media outlets such as Aaj Tak and ABP News circulated the video through reports passing it off as an actual incident.

Claim:

The video shows a man standing alongside a woman, both dressed as if they are getting married. The person filming them asks whether they have gotten married, and the man replies yes, to which the person filming asks them their age. The man states his age as 21 years, while the woman is 52 years old.

The man says, "There is no age for love," "only the heart of the person is seen," and "Love can happen anytime." The person filming also asks whether they are happy together, to which they both affirm yes. The woman then says she trusts the man more than herself, as she has been with him for three years.

Snapshots of the viral video have been circulated by media outlets such as Zee News, ABP News, NDTV, Asianet News, TV9 Bharatvarsh, Times Now, and Lokmat.

Image Credit: Zee News
Image Credit: Zee News









Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it false. The viral video is scripted.

We conducted a keyword search across social media and YouTube for the video. We came across several reuploads of the video, such as the same video titled, '52-year-old aunt married a 21-year-old boy, said after getting married - just the heart is seen', uploaded by the YouTube channel Khabar Tehkikat on December 15, 2022.

In our search on YouTube, we came across a video uploaded by the channel, All in one NEWs on December 8, 2022. In the video, we observed that the same video was included where the creator gave credit to @techparesh.

We searched for social media channels with @techparesh and came across the person's Instagram page. We scanned the page, and we noticed the viral video uploaded on the page.

The video was uploaded on December 3, 2022, captioned, "I have gotten married," with a laughing emoji highlighting the lighthearted impression given by the video.

We came across another video on the @techparesh Instagram account. This video was uploaded on December 14, 2022, and shows the same woman as seen in the viral video. In the video, it is claimed that a 52-year-old woman has married a 22-year-old man.

Image Comparision
Image Comparision

We then searched the user's Facebook account and found a video uploaded on September 14. This video allegedly shows two underage people marrying each other and shows the same man as seen in the viral video.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

We came across other videos on the Instagram page, such as a video of an old man expressing his love for his supposed much younger girlfriend and another video of a man seen tying up a woman for allegedly forcing her to marry as per his wishes. These videos are dramatized pieces based on the topic of love and relationships.

Image Credit: Instagram
Image Credit: Instagram

It suggests that the viral video is scripted and made for entertainment purposes. The Logical Indian Fact Check team has debunked similar clips in the past. People usually film such scripted videos to gain popularity. Click here to read more such articles.

Conclusion:

We found that the video shown was uploaded on an Instagram account that regularly posts dramatized content. The viral video is scripted content, as the man and the woman have been seen in other dramatized videos posted by @techparesh. Thus, we can conclude that the claim spread by media outlets is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Media Outlets Share VFX Creation As Real Incident Of Paranormal Activity

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Man 
Woman 
Marraige 
Media 
Scripted video 

