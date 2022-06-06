All section
World Environment Day: This Assam Village Plants 1 Lakh Saplings, Aims For Green & Clean Surrounding

Image Credit- Pexels, Unsplash (Representative)

Environment
World Environment Day: This Assam Village Plants 1 Lakh Saplings, Aims For Green & Clean Surrounding

Assam,  6 Jun 2022 7:17 AM GMT

The area was initially a forest that the village residents gradually took over but now the people who apparently destroyed the woods are thinking about regenerating it again.

The residents of a village in Assam have planted 1 lakh saplings with the assistance of officials from the state's forest department and district administration on the occasion of World Environment Day, June 5.

The villagers are from the Dhansiri sub-division in the Golaghat district, where the initiative was taken for a green and clean environment along with setting a new record.

Place Was Initially A Forest

Biswajit Phukan, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), said, "There is about 500 acres of land here, and we will be planting trees in the whole area. The Nambor forest will be extended till here. We are also thinking about compensating the people who have given up their land for the plantation drive," quoted NDTV.

Phukan added that the place was initially a forest that the village residents gradually took over but now the people who apparently destroyed the forest are thinking about regenerating it again.

Administration Participated With Villagers

Along with villagers, various organisations, personnel from para-military forces, and police took part in the mega plantation drive. Several tractors were utilised to plough the lands; in fact, a woman officer drove a farm vehicle to help plough the land.

Dinchengfa Boruah, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) Dhansiri, said, "We thought we should take part in this initiative to send a message of unity. Around one lakh plant saplings have been planted here," quoted the above-mentioned publication.

15 Lakh Saplings To Be Planted

In the Dhansiri sub-division, locals aim to plant not less than 15 lakh saplings in the upcoming years. Each family had put efforts into planting at least ten saplings on World Environment Day.

A school-going child who resides in the same village emphasised that since global warming is rising, we should all plant trees to control increasing temperatures.

Also Read: Know About Shirui Lily Festival Of Manipur That Honours State's Indigenous, Endangered Flower

