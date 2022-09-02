All section
Water In Bengaluru Lakes Fail Quality Test; Pollution Board Flags It Unfit For Drinking, Bathing

Image Credit: Pixabay, Unsplash (Representational)

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka,  2 Sep 2022 6:51 AM GMT

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board report revealed that none of the lakes in Bengaluru has water worth drinking or bathing. It claims that sewage and poor water treatment is the primary reason for most lakes' pollution.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) report revealed that none of the lakes in Bengaluru is fit for drinking and bathing. According to the report, sewage discharge and poor water treatment is the primary reason for water pollution.

In most general cases, the water bodies are certified as Classes A, B, C, D, and E after successfully examining their quality and usability. According to the KSPCB, Class A water is considered drinking water without treatment, while Class B water is suitable for bathing. The water bodies under Class C, D, and E classification might support fisheries and irrigation.

The KSPCP surveyed 105 lakes in Bengaluru, and none of them was certified as Class A, B, or C water. Of 105 lakes, 65 were classified as Class D and 36 as Class E lakes. The administration failed to take water samples from the remaining four lakes as they were completely dried, reported Times Now.

Sewage Discharge A Concern

The environmental experts suggest that Bengaluru city produces around 1458.6 minimal liquid discharge (MLD) of sewage daily, where just 50 per cent of the same is being treated in dedicated treatment plants. According to officials, nearly 20 per cent of industrial wastes and 50 per cent of open sewage discharge is the primary reason for lake pollution.

The Bengaluru Urban District Environment Plan was posted on the Karnataka government website on August 31, which suggested the municipality officials make sure that waste drains do not merge with water bodies. According to the plan, these actions must be performed by March 31. The effort is to minimise the possibility of water drains coming in contact with water bodies as it makes the water toxic and unusable.

