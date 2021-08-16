Waste-To-Energy: This Village Generates Electricity From Garbage, Turns Litter Into Wealth

The waste we generate has been detrimental to our environment for a long time. The garbage waste, which includes everything, is non-biodegradable and pollutes our oceans and landfills. Therefore, it makes it all the more important to move towards sustainable ways of disposal.

The residents of Kanjirangal in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu have made sure nothing goes to waste here, not even the waste itself! It has set an example for the country. Not only do the locals have approached a sustainable way of dumping the waste, but are producing renewable energy from it.

Challenges

According to The New Indian Express report, the area produces 500 kg of garbage every day, but did not have enough landfills. On top of it, the residents are bowled over by exorbitant electricity bills, amounting to about ₹12 lakh a year.

Kanjirangal Panchayat president, KSM Manimuthu, informed that the sum was half the annual budget, including the street lights.

Road To Sustainability

Later, District Collector, P Madhusudhan Reddy came up with the idea of generating electricity from waste. The National Rurban Mission (NRuM) spent ₹65 lakh to set up the electricity-generating unit.

The process starts with sanitation workers collecting biodegradable and non-biodegradable garbage from residents and bringing it to the unit. The waste is converted to biogas, which is further used to produce electricity. In addition, the byproducts are sold as pesticides, helping the panchayat to earn money.

To date, they have produced 600 units of electricity. According to the report, two tons of garbage produce 200 units of electricity, enough to light 200 tube lights for 24 hours, Manimuthu detailed. If they could generate 200 units every day, it could help bring down the electricity bills and save a minimum of ₹12 lakh per year.

The village produces 0.5 tons of waste daily, but the president added that they would be receiving more garbage from the Sivaganga municipality. In addition, a market will be set up in the Kanjirangal locality, and the waste produced there would be put to use.

Manipmuthu said the money saved would be used for the development of the district, which accounts for a population of 14,000 people.

