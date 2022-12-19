Draft UN Biodiversity Deal Calls To Protect 30% Of Planet By 2030, Proposes Goals To Achieve By 2050

Building on the Global Diversity Framework introduced in 2021, the United Nations meeting on biodiversity in Montreal proposed a deal to protect 30 per cent of the planet by 2030. It also urged developed countries to provide $30 billion in annual aid for developing nations to preserve their ecosystems.

China, now in charge of COP15, unveiled the proposed framework to safeguard the world's lands and waters. Virginijus Sinkevicius, European Union Commissioner for Environment, Oceans, and Fisheries, announced the deal on Twitter.

DEAL



Tonight, we make history at #COP15.



The Kunming-Montreal deal for Nature & people all over the world.



30% degraded ecosystems on land & sea to be restored by 2030



30% terrestrial & marine areas conserved & managed by 2030 pic.twitter.com/CGVx9ilK59 — Virginijus Sinkevičius (@VSinkevicius) December 19, 2022

Conservation Plans For The Next 10 Years

The plan outlines actions for the next ten years to stop habitat degradation, pollution, and climate catastrophe, which according to scientists, threatens the extinction of a million plant and animal species. It invites developed nations to give $30 billion yearly to developing countries by 2025 and $30 billion annually by 2030, in addition to properly conserving and managing 30 per cent of land and marine areas by the end of this decade.

It also urged nations to guarantee and allow the efficient conservation and management of at least 30 per cent of terrestrial, inland water, coastal, and marine regions by 2030. Further, the deal also lays out plans for redirecting, reusing, modifying, or removing inequitable or anti-biodiversity incentives and cutting them back by at least $500 billion annually.

According to Mint, the more than 20 targets include lowering agricultural subsidies that harm the environment, encouraging companies to evaluate and report on their impacts on biodiversity, and combating the epidemic of invasive species.

Implementation Of The Framework

Conservationists broadly praised the deal, but it still needs to be approved by all 196 signatories to the Convention on Biological Diversity in order to be finalised. Because of China's stringent Covid regulations, the COP15 meeting was held in Canada.

According to the proposed Global Biodiversity Framework, successful implementation calls for the mobilisation of resources from the public and private finance sectors, ongoing risk assessment related to biodiversity loss, capacity building, technical and scientific cooperation, technology transfer, and innovation. Additionally, it calls for closer collaboration and integration with relevant multilateral environmental agreements and other pertinent international processes, such as the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The draft framework also proposed goals to achieve by 2050. These include enhancing the integrity of ecosystems, supporting the global development agenda, equitable utilisation of generic resources, and closing the gap between available and necessary funds.

Also Read: Future Of Conservation: What Is Biodiversity Finance & Where Does India Stand Globally? All You Need To Know