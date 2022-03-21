This US-Based Sikh Organisation Plants 400 Forests, Fights To Save Trees Worldwide

All section
Image Credits: Twitter/ EcoSikh

Others/World,  21 March 2022

The organisation has planted a forest of 1,150 trees in Ireland and 500 trees in Derbyshire, the United Kingdom, respectively. In addition, a forest of 250 trees was planted in Surrey, Canada.

A US-based Sikh organisation has planted 400 forests across India and other parts of the world as part of its climate action. EcoSikh made the announcement on the occasion of Sikh Environment Day (SED) and said it has planted a forest of 1,150 trees in Ireland and 500 trees in Derbyshire, the United Kingdom, respectively.

In addition, a forest of 250 trees was planted in Surrey, Canada. Based out of Washington DC, the organisation has collaborated with local governments and gurdwaras in its projects.

'Guru Nanak Sacred Forests'

Named after the founder of the Sikh faith, these forests are called 'Guru Nanak Sacred Forests'. This campaign began in 2019 when Sikhs celebrated his 550th birth anniversary, EcoSikh said in a statement on Saturday, March 19.

"The sacred forest project has become a community-based initiative and hundreds of people have joined this massive grassroots campaign worldwide. This is a step to reduce the effects of climate change, and the good news is that all planted trees are surviving in these thriving forests," said founder and global president of EcoSikh (USA) Rajwant Singh, according to Hindustan Times.

He said that EcoSikh has planted forests in many states across India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu over the last 36 months. Each forest has 550 trees of native species. He said that these forests are planted following the Japanese Miyawaki methodology and tagged on Google maps across Punjab and India.

Every year, hundreds of gurdwaras and Sikh institutions worldwide celebrate SED by taking steps to reduce carbon footprints and save water and energy. The organisation released a tool kit for the community to take action on SED, including organic langar, nature walk, and switching to LED bulbs and solar panels.

Also Read: Woman In Black! How This 35-Yr-Old Delhi Woman Broke Stereotypes To Become India's First Female Bouncer

