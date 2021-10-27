This Grade 5 Student Received A Letter From Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Here's Why

Sai Vishruth is a class 5 student and an active member of environment-friendly activities at such an early age. When cyclone Vardah ravaged parts of Chennai, Sai was heavily disturbed after seeing all the trees, swings, and everything got shattered at his favourite park. He asked his mom when will all this be cleared? However, the response he got from her was not satisfying enough after she said someone will come from the authorities to get all things done. Sai wanted to do something on his behalf as it's his park. Seeing his curiosity and zeel to do make a change, his mother made him meet Deepa Athreya. Soon after, he become a member of campaigns and started his mission 'One family One tree'.

We all own something combined for our family like a car, pets, etc then why can't we have a combined tree for our entire family which will provide us oxygen for the rest of our lives? If the 7.8 billion population of the world takes this initiative, the change will come automatically. Sai also shared his idea by writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that became a turning point in his life as he received an appreciation letter for his mission from the PM.

Step Towards A Green Future

The kid also shared many more ideas through which people can generate some amount of oxygen at their level by taking small initiatives.

1. The first idea of his was, in this fast-paced world we can adopt the idea of Japanese Botanist Miyawaki of Urban forest planning. It's a good drive growing more trees in a small place and even faster than normal speed.

2. We can reuse old containers at home and can start kitchen gardening or vertical gardening at our home. We can use plastic bottles and cut them in half and can hang it like pots. decorate it and plant your sapling in it.

3. We can reuse coconut shells and use them as pots or pen containers. There are numerous ideas for recycling things at home instead of throwing it in the garbage.

During the lockdown, Sai has been working and expressing his environment-friendly ideas by sharing green in a minute long video. He shared fun green knowledgeable tips in less than a minute to promote the idea of making world a better place.

You Can Do Your Part

The feeling of growing your own fruit or vegetable is always something different. So you can also take small initiatives at home and contributing towards a "green" future. One can just start by growing tomatoes or chilies by squeezing tomato juice in a pot soil or by sowing chilies seeds.

