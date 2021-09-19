Futuristic Step? India May Soon Get Its First Electric Highway

The International Energy Agency (IAE), In its latest outlook stated that world governments should do more to fulfil climate objectives by promoting rules that favour electric vehicles. India's projected electric highway project is considered to be a significant step in that direction.

The Centre is considering constructing an "electric highway" between the national capital of Delhi and the Rajasthani city of Jaipur.Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday, September 16, that the government is already in talks with a foreign company to build an electric highway between these two cities, which he described as his "dream" project, and that construction could begin very soon if the talks go well. According to the Hindustan Times' sister journal HT Auto, in addition to the Delhi-Jaipur route, another electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai may be built, and talks with a Swedish firm are underway.

What Is An 'Electric Highway,' And How Does It Work?

With the world shifting away from traditional fuels and toward alternate sources of energy for transportation, electricity is becoming the most common choice for propulsion motors in cars. If the proposed electric highway is given the green light electric vehicles would be allowed to travel on the stretch — the first of these will be between Delhi and Jaipur, and if everything goes well, another electric highway might be built between Delhi and Mumbai. The minister added that like electric railway engines, buses and trucks will also be powered by electricity. He added that building an electric highway is his ambition, but the idea is still in the proposal stage.

A salient feature of this highway will be the facility to recharge EVs on it. This will help in reducing carbon footprints. Sweden has build an electric highway technology which permits the trucks to operate as electric vehicles when on the electrified road and as regular hybrid vehicles at other times.

