All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Futuristic Step? India May Soon Get Its First Electric Highway

Image Credit: Pixabay

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Futuristic Step? India May Soon Get Its First Electric Highway

Neelima Mishra

Writer: Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Remote Intern

Guru Govind Singh Indraprashtha University in New Delhi is where Neelima Mishra is doing her master's degree. She graduated from Delhi University with a bachelor's degree in journalism (hons.). She is pursuing a corporate communication specialisation at IP University.

See article by Neelima Mishra

India,  19 Sep 2021 4:23 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Neelima Mishra

Remote Intern

Guru Govind Singh Indraprashtha University in New Delhi is where Neelima Mishra is doing her master's degree. She graduated from Delhi University with a bachelor's degree in journalism (hons.). She is pursuing a corporate communication specialisation at IP University.

See article by Neelima Mishra

The Centre is considering constructing an "electric highway" between the national capital of Delhi and the Rajasthani city of Jaipur

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The International Energy Agency (IAE), In its latest outlook stated that world governments should do more to fulfil climate objectives by promoting rules that favour electric vehicles. India's projected electric highway project is considered to be a significant step in that direction.

The Centre is considering constructing an "electric highway" between the national capital of Delhi and the Rajasthani city of Jaipur.Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday, September 16, that the government is already in talks with a foreign company to build an electric highway between these two cities, which he described as his "dream" project, and that construction could begin very soon if the talks go well. According to the Hindustan Times' sister journal HT Auto, in addition to the Delhi-Jaipur route, another electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai may be built, and talks with a Swedish firm are underway.

What Is An 'Electric Highway,' And How Does It Work?

With the world shifting away from traditional fuels and toward alternate sources of energy for transportation, electricity is becoming the most common choice for propulsion motors in cars. If the proposed electric highway is given the green light electric vehicles would be allowed to travel on the stretch — the first of these will be between Delhi and Jaipur, and if everything goes well, another electric highway might be built between Delhi and Mumbai. The minister added that like electric railway engines, buses and trucks will also be powered by electricity. He added that building an electric highway is his ambition, but the idea is still in the proposal stage.

A salient feature of this highway will be the facility to recharge EVs on it. This will help in reducing carbon footprints. Sweden has build an electric highway technology which permits the trucks to operate as electric vehicles when on the electrified road and as regular hybrid vehicles at other times.

Also Read: From Trash To Treasure: This Social Enterprise Transforms Waste Plastic Into Fabric Using Charkha




Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Neelima Mishra
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Neelima Mishra
Electric Highway 
India 
IAE 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X